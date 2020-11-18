County business officials meet to discuss pandemic

“Please help us keep our communities as healthy and as safe as we can,” she said.

Local hospital systems could be overwhelmed in the next few weeks if the trend continues, Uhing said.

“I’m watching the trajectory of where we started and where we are and I will tell you we are at an all time high with the hospital systems,” she said.

Julie Rezac, CEO of Saunders Medical Center, said they are seeing four to five potential COVID patients in the emergency room per day, along with two to three mental health patients, some who are having suicidal thoughts relating to the stress of the pandemic.

There are beds available at SMC, Rezac said, and they have taken measures to make sure it is safe for patients to come to the hospital or the clinic.

Stacie Sabatka, clinic director of SMC’s Family Care Clinic, said they have administered 2,700 tests since May, with 228 positive results.

“Our main goal is to keep the community safe and healthy in any way we can,” she said.