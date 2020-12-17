County board welcomes Smaus, appoints Polacek

WAHOO – The Saunders County Board of Supervisors welcomed newest District 5 Supervisor John Smaus and appointed Mitch Polacek as zoning administrator during the meeting on Dec. 8.

Smaus was sworn in by Saunders County Clerk Patti Lindgren, County Attorney Joe Dobesh and County Treasurer Amber Scanlon on Dec. 2.

Smaus, originally from the Prague area, looks forward to taking up the responsibility of the supervisor seat.

“I love Saunders County,” Smaus said previously. “This is where I grew up. This is home. So, I want to help as much as I can. If this is something I can do to help people and people in the community, that’s the big thing for me.”

Smaus will be taking the seat of the late Larry Mach, who died in an accident on Sept. 25.

“I have utmost respect for Larry and what he did and I just hope I can do my part to fill those shoes,” Smaus said prior to the meeting.

Along with Smaus being sworn in, former Zoning Manager Polacek was appointed to zoning administrator after George Borreson announced his retirement on Sept. 25.