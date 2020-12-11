County board makes appointments

WAHOO – Saunders County Zoning Manager Mitch Polacek said he was a little surprised when Planning Commission Chairperson Norm Nelson was not re-appointed to the commission during the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 1.

Nelson, who has been on the commission since 2004, will be replaced by Ashland’s Dean Curtis who was one of three applications and one resume submitted for the two spots on the board.

The applicants included Curtis, Nelson, Thomas Slobodnik and Abram Marshall and a letter of recommendation for Pat McEvoy written by Polacek. Polacek also wrote a letter of recommendation for Nelson as well, because that is how appointments to the board are normally made. Polacek said the applications were something the board had requested.

District 2 Supervisor Doris Karloff said the application process had been something the board has done with other boards, which was why they implemented the process here for the commission as well. Karloff also said that there had been outside interest in the commission seats.

The other spot was filled with the re-appointment of McEvoy who had been nominated twice by Karloff.