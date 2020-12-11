County board makes appointments

WAHOO – Saunders County Zoning Manager Mitch Polacek said he was a little surprised when Planning Commission Chairperson Norm Nelson was not re-appointed to the commission during the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 1.
Nelson, who has been on the commission since 2004, will be replaced by Ashland’s Dean Curtis who was one of three applications and one resume submitted for the two spots on the board.
The applicants included Curtis, Nelson, Thomas Slobodnik and Abram Marshall and a letter of recommendation for Pat McEvoy written by Polacek. Polacek also wrote a letter of recommendation for Nelson as well, because that is how appointments to the board are normally made. Polacek said the applications were something the board had requested.
District 2 Supervisor Doris Karloff said the application process had been something the board has done with other boards, which was why they implemented the process here for the commission as well. Karloff also said that there had been outside interest in the commission seats.
The other spot was filled with the re-appointment of McEvoy who had been nominated twice by Karloff.
In the first nomination, Karloff, District 3 Supervisor Craig Breunig and District 6 Supervisor Ed Rastovski voted yes and District 1 Dave Lutton, District 4 Supervisor Scott Sukstorf and District 7 Supervisor Frank Albrecht voted no. This resulted in a tie which means that the motion did not carry.
Karloff said she pushed for McEvoy to be re-appointed because he lives within her district and because of his knowledge and experience.
“It’s a rapidly developing area and he had the experience and I wanted to see him continue,” Karloff said.
After this nomination, Lutton then made the motion to appoint Curtis which carried with a 4-1 vote with Karloff voting no. Polacek said the decision was likely made due to Nelson being in Arizona three months out of the year.
Karloff nominated McEvoy again, and the votes remained the same except Lutton changed his vote to re-appoint McEvoy to the board after deliberation. This motion to appoint McEvoy carried.
With Curtis’ appointment, this means there are two Ashland representatives on the board including John Starns. Polacek said while it isn’t a requirement, the board usually works to have representatives spread throughout Saunders County.
In other action, the board made two appointments to the Saunders County Board of Adjustments. Joann Simanek and Laurie Smaus were appointed.
The board also approved an interlocal agreement with Butler County for snow and ice removal on Butler County Roadway from Dec. 15, 2020 until Dec. 15, 2021. The annual wage increase amendment was pushed again to the next county board meeting.
