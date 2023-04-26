WAHOO — Like you and your internet payment, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors is realizing there may be more costs associated with its new 911 emergency radio system than they expected.

When the board signed the contract with Motorola last August to install the new system — which is expected to increase radio system channel capacity and allow for communications within the Omaha Regional Interoperability Network (ORION) — they were under the impression that the county would be able use several existing radio towers with little cost attached.

That’s not turning out to be the case, as the board has learned in recent weeks of unexpected costs to install necessary equipment and infrastructure at towers near Ashland, Valparaiso and Ceresco. The county’s $10.8 million contract with Motorola specifies that $7.7 million would be used to pay for construction and equipment installation.

The news was relayed to the board at its April 18 meeting by County Emergency Manager Terry Miller, who has been tasked with helping secure tower sites for the radio system. Miller was joined at the meeting via Zoom by Dave Pieczynski of Rey Freeman Communications Consulting, which has guided the board since early discussions of the new radio system.

“We covered this last month with the board, but we want to kind of reiterate some of the surprises that we’re finding that weren’t identified by Motorola early on,” Pieczynski said.

The majority of those surprises, he said, are associated with the Ashland tower, which is owned by OPPD and located along State Highway 66, just west of the Ashland Gun Club. Pieczynski said OPPD has given verbal approval to allow the county to attach radio equipment to the tower.

But the nearby tower shelter, where the county had hoped to store generators and additional radio equipment, is at capacity. That would mean the county would have to build another shelter, either on the land that OPPD leases from a nearby property owner or on an adjacent piece of land that the county would lease itself. Pieczynski estimated that building the new shelter and acquiring the land would cost $120,000.

Board member John Smaus suggested the county could instead use a tower near Mead owned by the University of Nebraska. But board chair David Lutton said the OPPD tower site was preferred because of Ashland first responders’ need for radio coverage near Interstate 80. The Mead tower would likely not provide coverage in that area.

Pieczynski said the Ceresco tower, which is located just south of the county border in Lancaster County, also has a full shelter, so the county would have to build a new shelter at that site as well. Saunders County has used the tower in its current radio system at no cost. But the tower has changed hands to Florida-based SBA Communications, who told Miller they would charge the county $2,000 per month to use.

“The most recent agreement was made under the old tower owner, so when SBA took over the tower, they grandfathered that in with the knowledge that anything that gets added to it will have a cost associated with it,” Pieczynski said.

Such monthly leases are typical of large telecommunications towers, Miller said, and the county already benefits from a similar agreement with U.S. Cellular, which leases the county-owned tower near Prague.

For several months, the county was awaiting the results of structural analyses of the Ceresco and Valparaiso towers, and while the Ceresco tower met load-bearing requirements, the Valparaiso tower did not.

The Valparaiso tower, which has been referred to as the KZKX tower, is actually owned by Vertical Bridge, another telecommunications tower company based in Florida. Costs to reinforce the tower to support the county’s radio system equipment would be close to $100,000, Pieczynski said.

Pieczynski also said Vertical Bridge had floated the option that it could pay for a new tower in the same area, but the county’s lease on the tower would rise from $2,000 per month to $3,000 per month.

“Another option we talked about was, rather than putting that money into ongoing leases and refurbishing that tower, maybe just have the county build a tower near it,” Pieczynski said.

He estimated that a brand new tower would cost $500,000.

Previously, the board had discussed building a tower between Valparaiso and Ceresco to replace both of those villages’ towers, because of the Ceresco tower’s location in Lancaster County and the Valparaiso tower’s structural issues. Pieczynski said that plan was scrapped, however, because a tower located between Ceresco and Valparaiso would not cover either area as broadly as two towers.

“I think we should figure out ways where they are ours, other than maybe the OPPD tower,” Supervisor Scott Sukstorf said of the Ceresco and Valparaiso towers. “But the rest of them, I think we should look at our own sites.”

Lutton pointed out that the costs to upgrade the Valparaiso tower and build a new shelter at the Ceresco tower, as well as to lease both towers, would add up over time to the point that building two county-owned towers would make financial sense. It would also be possible then for the county to generate its own income by leasing the new towers to third parties.

“It’s kind of no-brainers to go new and big and we have our own and we can lease the spots,” Lutton said.

If the county builds new towers near Valparaiso and Ceresco, it would have one other tower to build — one that would provide coverage to Wahoo. Initially, plans were to build a Wahoo tower in town at the northwest corner of the 15th and Hackberry streets intersection, but that site did not fulfill Wahoo’s residential zoning regulations.

Miller has since been studying privately owned sites that the county could purchase or lease. Another proposed Wahoo site was on county-owned land north of the Saunders Medical Center, and that site had initially been ruled out because it was thought to be within the flight path of the Wahoo Municipal Airport’s landing strip. However, the Federal Aviation Administration recently approved the county’s request to use the medical center land to build a new tower.

The next step, Lutton said, is to determine the locations of the new Ceresco and Valparaiso towers.