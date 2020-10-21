County board changes campground zoning

WAHOO — The Saunders County Board of Supervisors approved a change in the county zoning regulations after a public hearing during its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 13.

Prior to the change, the zoning regulations in the Agriculture District allowed campgrounds with a conditional use permit. The Agricultural zoning regulations are in place to preserve the use of farmland and its part in the economy.

The amendment was filed in August by Ann Brock, who said that someone had recently tried to put in a six-site campground near her home within the Agriculture District zoning. Despite the project being denied by the county board in July, Brock said she felt campgrounds still needed to be removed from this portion of the Agriculture District zoning regulations.

Campgrounds are still allowed in the Transitional Agriculture District. Transitional Agriculture District is, “used for agriculture to a low-density residential use and other urban development,” according to the Saunders County Zoning Regulations.

Campgrounds will be further defined as the Planning Commission works on the new county zoning regulations which are estimated to be completed in the next 12 to 18 months, Saunders County Zoning Manager Mitch Polacek said.