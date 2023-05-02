WAHOO — The Saunders County Board of Supervisors approved the Highway Department’s one-year and six-year road plans at their April 25 meeting.

The plans are required to be prepared and submitted by the county to the Nebraska Department of Transportation annually in order to facilitate yearly improvements of each county’s highways and roads.

County Highway Superintendent Andy Nordstrom said some of the priority projects on the one-year road plan include a bridge being installed near county roads 14 and R that has been closed since 2009, as well as a bridge replacement near county roads L and 19.

The projects selected for the road plans, he said, are typically decided depending on the condition of the existing structures. There are small projects included, as well, such as culvert repairs.

“A lot of it just depends on the shape of the structure,” Nordstrom said. “Cost is a big thing too.”

Of the projects included in last year’s one-year road plan, 14 were completed, Nordstrom said. Supply chain issues are to blame, he said, and he doesn’t expect that issue to ease this year. He said in a normal economic climate, the county could order and have a culvert shipped to a job site in a month.

“Now, if you want to do a project in the summer, you better plan on starting in January,” Nordstrom said.

The county board approved the one- and six-year road plans unanimously.