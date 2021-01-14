County board approves wage increase

In other action, the board approved an application from Hancock Construction to amend Section 5.04 of the Saunders County Zoning Regulations related to non-conforming structures during a public hearing.

A non-conforming structure is something that does not fit within the county zoning regulations, Saunders County Zoning Administrator Mitch Polacek said in an interview after the meeting. The application was in regards to a building near Ithaca which does not meet the county regulation of being within 100 feet of the center of the road.

As of Jan. 7, the regulations state that all districts within the county cannot receive a building permit “for an existing nonconforming structure, if the proposed expansion (including any other such expansion) exceeds 50% of the square footage of the original structure.”

With the approval from both the Saunders County Planning Commission and county board, the regulation will include “areas that are not the agricultural district” and add another consideration to the section. “In the agricultural district, no building permit shall be authorized for an existing nonconforming structure, if the proposed expansion (including any other such expansions) exceeds 100% of the square footage of the original structure. The addition is not to exceed 2,250 square feet,” according to the resolution.