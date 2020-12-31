County approves Yutan subdivision

WAHOO – Saunders County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing for Yutan subdivision Estates Provence on Dec. 22.

The public hearing was originally set for Dec. 8 but was delayed due to a request by the applicant. Engineer Brad Huyck of TD2, an engineering and surveying company out of Omaha, presented phases three and four of the subdivision which will add 20 3-acres lots.

“These are big lots,” District 4 Supervisor Scott Sukstorf said.

The subdivision lots, located southeast of Yutan, will have individual wells and septic systems for each lot, Huyck said. Since the closest hydrant is a little over two miles away in Yutan, Huyck also mentioned adding a new hydrant in this phase as requested by the Yutan Volunteer Fire Department.

With the addition of an individual hydrant, the fire department approved the preliminary plat with the “hope that in the future a looped hydrant system could be developed.”

Despite discussion of road conditions and potential Native American burial grounds, the Saunders County Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat during a meeting on Nov. 9 with all members voting yes.