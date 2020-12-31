County approves Yutan subdivision

WAHOO – Saunders County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing for Yutan subdivision Estates Provence on Dec. 22.
The public hearing was originally set for Dec. 8 but was delayed due to a request by the applicant. Engineer Brad Huyck of TD2, an engineering and surveying company out of Omaha, presented phases three and four of the subdivision which will add 20 3-acres lots.
“These are big lots,” District 4 Supervisor Scott Sukstorf said.
The subdivision lots, located southeast of Yutan, will have individual wells and septic systems for each lot, Huyck said. Since the closest hydrant is a little over two miles away in Yutan, Huyck also mentioned adding a new hydrant in this phase as requested by the Yutan Volunteer Fire Department.
With the addition of an individual hydrant, the fire department approved the preliminary plat with the “hope that in the future a looped hydrant system could be developed.”
Despite discussion of road conditions and potential Native American burial grounds, the Saunders County Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat during a meeting on Nov. 9 with all members voting yes.
With the recommendation from the commission, the county board approved the plat in a motion from Sukstorf to close the public hearing and push the plat through. District 7 Supervisor Frank Albrecht seconded the motion resulting in all board members voting yes, excluding District 1 Supervisor Dave Lutton who abstained from the vote.
In other business, the county board approved the cancellation of County Government Day for the 2020-2021 school year. Normally, this day is held in November around election time, but because of COVID-19, District 2 Supervisor Doris Karloff said they had pushed it to the beginning of 2021.
District 3 Supervisor Craig Breunig made a motion to cancel Government Day with the stipulation that the county celebrates it in November. The board approved.
With Dec. 29 being the fifth Tuesday of the month, this was the last board meeting for 2020. The board will next convene on Jan. 5 at the Saunders County Courthouse.