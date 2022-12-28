County approves permit for Wann airboat builder to continue operation

WANN — A controversial conditional use permit concerning the testing of airboat engines in the unincorporated Saunders County community of Wann received unanimous approval from the county board at its Dec. 13 meeting.

The permit applicant was Nir Levin, the owner of Nirbuilt Airboats, which builds and repairs custom airboats on several tracts of land in the small town. Airboating is popular in northern and eastern Saunders County along the Platte River. The permit allows Levin to test the airboat engines on a long, narrow tract of land on Wann’s western edge, along a stretch of Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad that runs north to south.

The operation, which Levin has owned since the late 1990s, has drawn complaints from a number of Wann residents about the noise created when Levin tested the airboats. Residents often discussed the issue amongst themselves about the noise, but they didn’t bring their concerns to county lawmakers until this year, after Levin relocated his airboat tests to another side of town.

“Over the years, (Levin) has been testing on the north end, and it’s been loud,” said Tim Croshaw, who lives on Wann’s southeast edge. “(Residents) would complain, but they would not bring it to (the county board).”

For about 10 years, Levin tested his airboats on the north end of the west tract, according to his attorney Jovan Lausterer. But in 2021, Levin and his wife, Kim, bought two residential parcels on Wann’s south edge, where he moved his airboat testing. That’s when the noise began to irk homeowners like Croshaw who live directly north of Levin’s south lots and say Levin tests his airboats at high volumes for long periods of the day.

Levin said in a perfect world, an airboat engine test takes about 15 to 20 minutes. But he admitted that not every test is as short.

A decibel reading taken by a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conservation officer said that a full throttle airboat test was 96 decibels from 30 yards away. Up close, it was 118 decibels. A separate test by a Saunders County deputy reported 88 decibels from 25 yards away, which is about the volume of a lawn mower or a hair dryer.

Nearby residents, like Croshaw, his wife Annette Scheckenberger and Tasha Gowin say the volume is a nuisance. Gowin works from home at her house directly adjacent to Levin’s west property, and she said she takes breaks from her work to tend her garden. The noise from Levin’s airboat testing disturbs what should be a peaceful activity, she said.

“It’s disturbing,” Gowin said.

Lausterer hypothesized that the noise was worse on the south end of town because there were fewer sound barriers, like trees, than on the north side.

To preclude potential adverse legal action, Levin sought a conditional use permit that would allow for construction of marine craft under the county’s zoning regulations for general industrial property.

Before Levin could apply for the conditional use permit, he had to obtain a zoning change for his west lot from residential to general industrial, which the county board approved in November.

The board’s reasoning was that the west lot had long been used for crop storage and was previously right-of-way to BNSF before the county zoned all of Wann residential in the early 2000s. They were also concerned that if they denied the zoning change, a long-running Saunders County business would have to close.

On Dec. 13, Levin’s conditional use permit application appeared before the county board after the Saunders County Planning Commission recommended approval of the permit — with several conditions — during a meeting held the previous week. First, airboat testing would be restricted to 12 to 3 p.m. on weekdays, and testing would not be allowed on holidays.

However, Lausterer proposed to the board that it would be more reasonable to restrict testing to between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. He said Levin’s employees typically go home for lunch over the noon hour.

Testing would also be restricted from the south 200 feet of the property to avoid, and Levin would be limited to constructing 12 airboats per year.

Levin and Lausterer contended that a limit on the number of airboats able to be tested per year would be difficult to adhere to. Levin said he builds an average of 12 boats each year, but he often does maintenance on other people’s airboats during his busy season of June through August. The board also said it would be difficult for the county to monitor the number of airboats Levin tested each year.

“The part about the 12 boats, there’s no way to police that,” said Supervisor Scott Sukstorf. “We can’t leave a Saunders County deputy there all day, every week.”

The board changed the conditional use permit to allow for Levin to test an unlimited number of airboats.

The last condition in the conditional use permit would be an annual review, to examine whether Levin is complying with the permit’s conditions.

The board voted 7-0 to approve the permit, and a large part of its decision was Levin’s promise to construct a new testing facility on the property, in order to move the airboat testing indoors. Levin said he did not currently have the money to pay for a new building, but he said he would be able to get a good price in about a year on a specific Quonset hut in Ashland that he would move to Wann. Supervisor Tom Hrdlicka said he would vote “yes” on the conditional use permit, but that he wanted to see Levin “be a good neighbor” and make a “serious attempt on this building.”

Levin said he was in favor of adding a building to his property in which to test the airboats.

“I think that would make everybody very happy, and I’d be glad to make it happen,” he said.

Lausterer said he hoped the annual review could be removed from the permit eventually, once Levin proved his business was consistently compliant or constructed a new testing building.

Levin applied for the conditional use permit under the “wholesale sales and retail of marine craft” allowable use, which is included in the county’s regulations for land zoned general industrial. Manufacturing is a grayer area, as the only manufacturing mentioned within the general industrial zoning regulation is “felt manufacturing.”

Gowin’s attorney, Tom Monaghan, said he opposed the change of zoning of the property to general industrial because the land is so close to residences, and a letter he wrote to the board previously called the change of zone “unconstitutional spot zoning.” He also said to allow the construction of airboats on the property would be an incorrect interpretation of the county’s general industrial zoning regulations.

“The real answer is that you don’t have the authority to allow them to build new construction in this way,” Monaghan told the board.

Monaghan suggested that Levin should move his airboat tests back to the original testing site near his house.

“This individual’s business was doing fine when it was on the other piece of property,” Monaghan said.

Sukstorf said, however, that Levin would not be able to test on that land because it does not have an industrial zoning.

Sukstorf questioned whether the issue was the noise created by testing, or the construction of airboats in general.

“All I’m telling you is it’s not allowed under your conditional uses (for general industrial zoning),” Monaghan said.

“You can pass this today, but we’re going to be back here in front of a judge arguing about it,” Monaghan later told the board.