WAHOO — After more than a year of discussions and evaluations, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday selected a bid to move forward with replacing 122 of the Saunders County Courthouse’s exterior windows.

On a 5-1 vote, the board approved a $514,000 bid from Omaha-based Chicago Lumber Company to install the windows, which will be manufactured by Marvin Windows. Installation would begin on May 1, 2024 and would be completed by the end of June 2024.

The possibility of replacing the courthouse’s windows dates back to early 2022, after the county received $4,191,000 in federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The board decided to allocate $500,000 of the ARPA funds to replace the courthouse’s windows, as many had not been updated since the late 1990s. $3.5 million of the county’s ARPA funds were later allocated to be used for its 911 emergency radio system upgrades.

Then-County Clerk Patti Lindgren said at the time that the windows were drafty and difficult to open and close.

“I mean, you could sit by my window, and you could just feel the air come through,” Lindgren said.

From there, Lincoln-based engineering firm Mainelli Wagner and Associates conducted an examination of the building’s windows, and results showed that many — but not all — of the windows are reaching the end of their useful lives.

Highway Superintendent Andy Nordstrom — who oversees courthouse maintenance — and the county board’s Building and Grounds Committee then worked with several window manufacturers to determine which window design would work best for the building.

Some courthouse employees had expressed hopes that the new windows would still be able to open, like those that are in many of the building’s offices. However, the board and Nordstrom determined that the new windows should be fixed, meaning they would not be able to open.

“From the heating and air conditioning side of it, if the windows are open, the heating and air conditioning system wouldn’t be working to its capacity,” Nordstrom said.

The Building and Grounds Committee chose a Marvin window that will be fixed, but will resemble a double-hung window. Because the courthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places, the sizes of the windows cannot be altered.

“They’re going to pretty much look like the windows that are in there now,” Nordstrom said.

The board approved the advertising of bids for the project at its April 11 meeting, and bidding closed at the beginning of the April 25 meeting. When Nordstrom presented the bids received, one bid proposal had been submitted — from Chicago Lumber at a cost of $514,000. Action on the bid was tabled until the May 2 meeting.

Supervisor Frank Albrecht of Valparaiso was dissatisfied with the bid price, and he had long suggested that the county should only focus on replacing the windows that urgently needed to be replaced. He said the money left over from the $500,000 allocated to the project could help pay for the county’s radio system.

“My personal opinion is that we should just fix the ones that are leaking and that are damaged,” Albrecht said.

But Dean Britt, a construction inspector with Mainelli Wagner, said it would be an inefficient use of money over time, as the county would have to conduct a similar bid and design process again when other windows start to reach the end of their useful lives.

“It will cost you more money because of the mobilization and the equipment used,” Britt said. “When you start doing one-offs, every time they come out, they have to bring a very large piece of equipment out.”

Board Chairperson David Lutton said the board should move forward and accept Chicago Lumber’s bid, as they had already designated the funding they would use to pay for the windows.

“The funds are there,” Lutton said. “Not that they couldn’t be used for the radio system or something else, but I guess to replace 60% of them and then think that in a few years we’re going to be coming back, rebidding and doing all that, to me it makes more sense to use the funds we’ve already allocated and get the project done as one.”

The board voted 5-1 to accept Chicago Lumber’s bid, with Albrecht voting no.

New public defender introduced

John Heieck, Saunders County’s new public defender, was introduced to the board for the first time at the May 2 meeting. His first day on the job was May 1.

“I met just about everyone, and I think I remembered about a third of everyone’s names,” he said. “So, hopefully, I’ll get to know everyone a bit better as time goes on. But so far so good.”

Heieck is taking over for Thomas Klein, who left the post after former Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed him to the judgeship of the County Court for the Sixth Judicial District.

Heieck studied at Creighton University School of Law and worked at several private firms before becoming Adams County’s deputy public defender. He held that position until 2021, when he left for a position as a circuit court clerk in Reno, Nevada.

“That was kind of a sabbatical, if you will,” Heieck said in a March interview. “But when this job opened up, it was absolutely perfect, because I was planning on moving back to Nebraska anyway.”

Heieck will operate from an office on the first floor of the county courthouse.