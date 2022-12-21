Council weighs options at Amberly, Canongate intersection

WAVERLY — The results of a summer traffic study suggested the City of Waverly should implement a roundabout at the intersection of Canongate and Amberly roads. Four months after the study’s results were reported, city officials are weighing their options.

Morning and afternoon traffic has long been an issue at the intersection, where many cars converge as students commute to and from or are picked up and dropped off at Waverly Middle School and Waverly High School.

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said at the Waverly City Council’s Dec. 13 meeting that, due to budget constraints, the council would need to make a decision soon if it wanted construction to begin in 2023.

“We have it budgeted to definitely do the engineering and possibly start construction, but we need to get rolling on this,” Fisher said.

From the start of the ensuing discussion, three council members — Abbey Pascoe, Dave Nielson and Andy Cockerill — were in support of a roundabout. But Aaron Hummel was hesitant to commit to a roundabout for several reasons.

“(The study) said in that peak time, it is still going to continue to back up. So, we’re not eliminating it,” Hummel said.

According to the study, carried out in May by traffic infrastructure engineering firm Iteris, a roundabout with two interior lanes — one for turning left and one for turning right — would be the best roundabout option, delaying traffic by about 19 seconds during the peak traffic hour of 8 to 9 a.m.

Iteris engineer John Albeck said at an August open house that all traffic options — a single-lane roundabout, a two-lane roundabout, a two-way stop and a four-way stop — would result in vehicles backing up into intersections to the west and east on Amberly Road.

Albeck explained at the open house that to justify installing a traffic signal, an intersection must meet nine “warrants,” many of which were not applicable to the Canongate and Amberly intersection. The intersection did not meet the warrants dealing with traffic volume, as its heaviest congestion was concentrated to short time intervals in the morning.

The intersection also did not meet the warrant regarding vehicle collisions, as few crashes had been reported at the intersection in recent years. Albeck noted that traffic signals are expensive to maintain, and if implemented, are 24-hour commitments for drivers – even if it’s late at night and only one car is stopped at the intersection.

According to the study, a traffic signal would promote the best traffic flow at the intersection. But because traffic counts did not meet the warrants required, a traffic signal is not being considered.

“A traffic signal, at this point, is really not an option,” Fisher said at the Dec. 13 council meeting.

Waverly School District 145, for its part, is in the midst of discussions to determine its response to crowding at Waverly Middle School and Waverly High School and to prepare for a projected influx of families in the Waverly and Eagle areas.

Hummel suggested that it would be wise for the council to consult Waverly School District 145’s administration before making a final decision on a traffic control option. He said the effectiveness of any traffic control could be blunted or nullified depending on whether the school district increases its capacity at the high school and/or middle school.

“Before we go and spend a million dollars on whatever the (traffic control) is going to be, I think we need to reach out to the school,” Hummel said.

Pascoe was concerned, however, that the longer the city waits to make a decision, the more likely it will be that a traffic control option would be tabled. She said a traffic study was conducted at the same intersection in 2018 and did not result in a solution.

District 145 Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell said recently that the Board of Education has been considering cost and engineering options to improve traffic flow at the high school and middle school campus. He said daily pick up and drop off are challenges, but the situation is made worse during Friday-night football games.

“How do we configure that better? There’s got to be some ideas,” Worrell said.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Brownell, who was at the Dec. 13 council meeting to give the sheriff’s report, chimed in that he thought, based on his experience as a police officer, that the city would see an uptick in traffic accidents if a roundabout were installed.

“If you throw a roundabout in there, especially with underage, inexperienced drivers, you’re going to have bumper cars,” Brownell said.

Cockerill said he was in support of a roundabout because of the device’s traffic-slowing nature. He said he was concerned about the possibility of trucks speeding through the intersection if another traffic control option was chosen, while a roundabout is more likely to slow oncoming traffic.

“I’d rather see somebody get in a little bumper hit at 10 or 15 mph off the corner of the car than get T-boned because they’re trying to turn left there,” Cockerill said.

The council did not come to a decision and resolved that it would confer with the school district to gather further information.

>> In other action, the council approved an agreement with JEO Consulting Group to perform reviews at the preliminary and final plat stages of a proposed housing development on Waverly’s eastern edge. The development, spearheaded by Lincoln-based Smetter Homes, is slated to bring upwards of 500 houses and commercial development to the land bounded by 148th Street on the west, U.S. Highway 6 on the north and Bluff Road on the south.

Fisher said Smetter has not purchased the property yet, but they have expressed their intent to submit a preliminary plat.

“(JEO) is going to help us go through the steps to make sure that whatever preliminary plat is submitted passes the test,” Fisher said.

The estimated total cost of the agreement is $10,125.