Council votes to retain recycling contract

WAVERLY – The Waverly City Council voted unanimously to not break the one-year contract with Quik Dump Refuse for recycling services during the meeting on April 27.
Since the contract was approved on Oct. 27 and began in December 2020, the city has learned recycling is not cheap. The city originally had $24,000 budgeted for recycling including the monthly bill of $1,800 for Quik Dump’s services.
Right now, the city is looking at a $40,000 cost for the year, Gerdes said. Because it is $16,000 over budget, the council considered breaking the contract to consider a new service or to get rid of recycling altogether.
Mayor Bill Gerdes said before the meeting that it costs $95 per large cardboard recycling container to be recycled. After Christmas, the bill was about $4,600, City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said. Gerdes estimated it’s normally about $3,600 per month.
“Recycling is an issue that everybody wants, but nobody wants to pay for,” Gerdes said.
Council Member Andy Cockerill recalled the bins being over-the-top full in December and January. Gerdes said it’s like that every Friday and Monday before Quik Dump picks the recycling up.
Fisher said she has an employee that stops by the site each day to write down how full each container is to ensure the city isn’t dumping the bins unless absolutely necessary.
On average, Fisher reported that the city is dumping two bins full of cardboard every Friday and by Monday three cardboard bins need to be dumped again.
“We go through five containers of cardboard in those few days every week,” Fisher said.
Along with the unexpected costs and use of city employee time, the city has also noticed non-Waverly residents dumping recyclables and non-recyclables at the site adjacent to HoneyCreek Restaurant, despite signs indicating it is for Waverly resident-use only. Gerdes said he has also requested that the local deputies watch the site and make calls to those who are not supposed to be dumping.
“Nothing is working,” Gerdes said.
The city took over recycling after Lancaster County reduced its number of recycling sites from 19 to five with the goal of saving money. The county allowed Waverly to keep the recycling equipment including three roll off containers, one eight yard container and three two yard containers. Waverly accepts cardboard, glass, aluminum, tin, plaster and mixed paper. The site also includes another container which Quik Dump provided.
The council heard from a community member who pitched the idea of adding a camera to the site in order to capture license plates and send fines to those who are not Waverly residents. Gerdes said Quik Dump has also discussed adding their own camera to the site as well.
“We can’t continue to support it as far as I am concerned,” Gerdes said.
Despite this, the council ultimately decided to not break the contract with Quik Dump after the vote. Both Council Member Aaron Hummel and Cockerill said they want to find a way to make it work.
Ironically, the council approved an Arbor Day proclamation which the city celebrated on April 30 as well as additional tree removal services for Wayne Park from Christiansen Tree Service in the amount of $400.
The council also unanimously denied approval for an agreement with Schemmer for engineering design and bid letting services for improvements to Amberly and Cannongate roads intersection for $92,500.
This agenda item was tabled from the April 13 meeting so the city could do more research into whether or not a traffic light or roundabout would be more effective in that space.
“The engineer’s estimate to put that roundabout in is doubled in the last two years and is now at $1.3 million,” Gerdes said on April 13. “If we could put a traffic light in there, it would be roughly $250,000.”
Fisher said in discussion there is currently no money budgeted for the actual construction in this fiscal year, only $100,000 budgeted by the initial engineering and bid letting Schemmer would have done had the agreement been approved.
Because the intersection leads to both Waverly High School and Waverly Middle School, the council did discuss the potential of working with the district on a traffic study. District 145 Business Manager Robin Hoffman was in attendance at the meeting and said this could be something the board of education would consider.
“I want somebody to tell us the best option here,” Cockerill said.
The council killed the motion to approve with a vote. Fisher said she will be reaching out to Schemmer about a traffic study on the intersection and bring it to the council and school board.
The council will meet next on May 11 at 7 p.m.