Council votes to retain recycling contract

The council heard from a community member who pitched the idea of adding a camera to the site in order to capture license plates and send fines to those who are not Waverly residents. Gerdes said Quik Dump has also discussed adding their own camera to the site as well.

“We can’t continue to support it as far as I am concerned,” Gerdes said.

Despite this, the council ultimately decided to not break the contract with Quik Dump after the vote. Both Council Member Aaron Hummel and Cockerill said they want to find a way to make it work.

Ironically, the council approved an Arbor Day proclamation which the city celebrated on April 30 as well as additional tree removal services for Wayne Park from Christiansen Tree Service in the amount of $400.

The council also unanimously denied approval for an agreement with Schemmer for engineering design and bid letting services for improvements to Amberly and Cannongate roads intersection for $92,500.

This agenda item was tabled from the April 13 meeting so the city could do more research into whether or not a traffic light or roundabout would be more effective in that space.