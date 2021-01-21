Council sends out bids for Ash Hollow

WAVERLY – Bids for the Ash Hollow cleanup project have been opened to contractors after approval from the Waverly City Council during its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 12.

“The project is just to remove all the silt and all the extra dirt that has kind of washed into that Ash Hollow Creek over the last few years,” Council Member Aaron Hummel said after the meeting.

The previous council had budgeted this project at $250,000, but also included other small ditch cleanout projects. Hummel said with Ash Hollow Creek being cleaned out and the dry dam in place, there won’t be as much sediment being deposited in the creek because of the dry dam’s ability to control the influx of water.

During the discussion, Council Member Andrew Cockerill also said that he thinks there won’t be as much of a silting issue with the dry dam being in place. Cockerill hopes after this project, the city won’t have to clean Ash Hollow Creek out again.

“I just don’t want to keep doing this down the road,” Cockerill said. “I don’t want to make this a 15-year project every time. We do it once and it holds.”