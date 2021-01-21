Council sends out bids for Ash Hollow

WAVERLY – Bids for the Ash Hollow cleanup project have been opened to contractors after approval from the Waverly City Council during its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 12.
“The project is just to remove all the silt and all the extra dirt that has kind of washed into that Ash Hollow Creek over the last few years,” Council Member Aaron Hummel said after the meeting.
The previous council had budgeted this project at $250,000, but also included other small ditch cleanout projects. Hummel said with Ash Hollow Creek being cleaned out and the dry dam in place, there won’t be as much sediment being deposited in the creek because of the dry dam’s ability to control the influx of water.
During the discussion, Council Member Andrew Cockerill also said that he thinks there won’t be as much of a silting issue with the dry dam being in place. Cockerill hopes after this project, the city won’t have to clean Ash Hollow Creek out again.
“I just don’t want to keep doing this down the road,” Cockerill said. “I don’t want to make this a 15-year project every time. We do it once and it holds.”
Along with the motion to open the bid to the public, they also approved JEO Consulting Group’s analysis and plans for the clear out. The city will be opening bids on Feb. 2 and approving the contractor at the Feb. 9 council meeting according to the council agenda from the Dec. 22 meeting.
During committee reports, Council Member Abbey Pascoe announced that the eight Waverly EMTs received their second dose of the vaccine after receiving the first dose on Dec. 21.
Pascoe also announced that Waverly Fire and Rescue had about 363 calls during 2020, which is a record-setting year. Fire Chief Jared Rain chimed in adding that the fire department has a new call system which will allow monthly updates on calls for the council, similar to the sheriff’s report.
The council will next meet on Jan. 26.