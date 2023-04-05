WAVERLY — At a second consecutive Waverly City Council meeting, negotiations between the City of Waverly, School District 145 and Waverly Legion Baseball were a ripe discussion topic.

At the council’s March 28 meeting, District 145 Superintendent Cory Worrell and Waverly Legion Baseball President Ryan Wiese returned to the council chambers to discuss the price they’re charged to rent the city-owned Lawson Park Field No. 1 — the only regulation-sized high school baseball field in Waverly.

Through separate interlocal agreements, District 145 pays the city $5,700 for use of the field through the spring high school baseball season, and the Legion pays $5,800 for the field in the summer. Both organizations believe the costs they pay aren’t fair for the amount of work they put into the field.

The council’s March 14 meeting was dominated by a lengthy discussion on the topic between council members, Mayor Bill Gerdes, Worrell and Wiese, who explained that the Legion had spent several weeks and more than $5,000 in 2021 to beautify the field before hosting the Junior Legion state championship.

Wiese said if the backstop and nets — among other items — hadn’t been replaced before the tournament, the field’s condition would have been “embarrassing, for lack of a better word.”

“All of this with really no help from the city,” Wiese said.

For the school district’s part, Worrell contested that because the district has allowed the city to operate recreational events in school gyms at no cost, a different, less costly agreement should be negotiated. He suggested a system used in other cities and school districts that charges the renter per game or practice.

The March 14 meeting ended with no action taken, but with council member Abbey Pascoe stating her intent to work with the school district and Legion to reach a solution.

At the March 28 meeting, discussion of the interlocal agreements again appeared on the agenda. Wiese and Worrell took on more spectator roles, while council members Aaron Hummel and Pascoe led the conversation. They wondered how the $5,700 figure had first been reached in the school district’s agreement with the city.

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said Waverly’s interlocal agreements with the school district and the Legion date back to Field No. 1’s completion in 2010. All four city council members — Hummel, Pascoe, Dave Nielson and David Jespersen — took their seats on the council in 2020 or later. Gerdes became mayor in 2020, and Fisher took over as city administrator in 2017. Fisher said the context is missing that would explain the origins of the interlocal agreements.

The interlocal agreements — which are revisited annually — typically become an agenda item in January or February of each year. In 2020, the fee paid by the school district to the city was $2,900. In 2021, the number rose to $4,200. Last year, the cost increased to $5,700.

Gerdes said the initial increase between 2020 and 2021 was to defray some of the costs of maintaining the field. A cost analysis that was recently compiled by Parks and Recreation Director Shayna Murrell showed that each Lawson Park field costs about $15,000 to maintain, according to Fisher.

“So that’s why this is hard,” Fisher said.

Maintenance costs include the complex’s electricity, fertilization, labor and more, Fisher said.

“But if we were at $4,200 in 2021, how did we get to $5,700?” Hummel asked. “Did we increase it by $1,500 because $1,500 sounded like a good number? Or because there was a calculation that was going into it?”

Worrell said about three years ago, the city presented him and the school board with a list of costs to maintain Lawson Field No. 1, and he said the city proposed an increase to the interlocal agreement fee of “$10,000 or $15,000.”

“And at that point, we said, ‘Hey, this is a lot more than we had been paying,’” Worrell said. “And we eventually got the number down to $5,700. I think that’s how that number came about.”

Former School District 145 Business Manager Robin Hoffman was in attendance at the meeting, and said he remembered the discussions similarly.

Gerdes returned to Worrell’s previous statement that the school district would begin to charge the city for use of its facilities if a lower rental fee is not determined.

“You brought up what the school wants to charge the city for using the gym. Well, where’d that number come from?” Gerdes asked.

Worrell said the fee he had proposed was in the school district’s policies, but that the district hasn’t charged the city in the past because he hopes the two governing bodies can have a healthy partnership.

“We’ve said, ‘Hey, we want to have a good relationship with you,’” Worrell said. “For the people in the community that are paying taxes on our schools, here’s an opportunity for them to use our facilities … Whatever it may be, we haven’t charged you guys for that.”

Gerdes countered that the city had not been charging the school district for the use of Lawson Park Field No. 2, which is sometimes used by the high school teams for practice.

“Correct, and we appreciate that,” Worrell said.

Hummel said he would like to see more communication between the school district and the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee before the interlocal agreements are signed.

Murrell also said she hopes the two organizations can work together effectively in the future. She said she has a goal of starting an adult basketball league that would use the school gyms, but the parks department would not have the funds to rent the gyms if the school district begins to assess a usage fee to the city.

“So, it would be good if we could somehow work together to scratch each other’s backs,” Murrell said.

The school district’s agreement with the city for the current season can not be renegotiated, but the Legion has not yet signed its interlocal agreement.

City receives ‘clean’ audit

The city received the results of its 2021-2022 annual audit, as conducted by accounting firm HBE. HBE Director Rose Pinkman presented the audit, which she described as a “unicorn.” She said the audit resulted in no “significant audit adjustments.” She praised City Treasurer Cheris Cadwell

“It’s a unicorn for local government, because, if you look at these financials, they’re not a typical ‘here’s your income, here’s your expenses’ type of accounting,” Pinkman said. “These are hard, and she does a great job coding things, getting everything right, and the team is really great.”

Dump truck bid picked

The council also approved a $157,187-bid from Iowa-based Henderson Products to upfit the city’s dump truck chassis with a dump box, hydraulics, a snow plow and a road salter and sander.