Council postpones vote on effort to lower aquatic center cost

WAVERLY – Before the July 12 Waverly City Council meeting, it seemed that a contractor would be assigned to carry out preliminary work on the long-awaited Waverly Aquatic Center by the end of the night.

Engineers from Omaha-based Lamp Rynearson presented a bid from metro Kansas City firm Carrothers Construction, detailing the company’s experience building municipal pools. In Nebraska, Carrothers has completed projects for the cities of Columbus, Fairbury, Friend and Bellevue, among others.

Lamp Rynearson selected Carrothers as the lowest responsible bidder out of four bids, which ranged from $6.4 million to $8 million.

But city officials had hoped for those numbers to be a little lower. The most recent aquatic center funding update showed an initial estimate of $6 million knocked down to $5.7 million after accounting for a few cost-cutting measures. After recent donations and ongoing matching grant campaigns, the project’s funding is closing in on $5 million, which includes the $3.5 million bond and a half-cent sales tax increase approved by voters in 2020.

On the agenda for the July 12 meeting was an item considering whether to approve Lamp Rynearson and the City of Waverly to begin the “value engineering” process with Carrothers – in other words, examining possible cutbacks on the project to lower the cost. A total of $6 million was tossed around at the meeting as a target value.

Lamp Rynearson Project Lead Kyle McCauley said possible savings could be realized by finding more “economical” options for fencing, masonry, windows, doors and more, and by removing a dumpster enclosure from the project’s scope. A previous proposal involved building a gravel parking area instead of a paved lot.

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said it’s a possibility that the city could separately pay for the paved lot later, after the pool is built.

Council Member Aaron Hummel was opposed to the gravel parking lot option when it was brought up at the May 10 council meeting, and he stood firm on July 12. He said he wanted to see the pool completed as it was bid. He posed a hypothetical grand opening in which mud splashed attendees’ cars in the gravel parking lot after overnight rain.

“We’re taking things out to get to a number, but those were things that were put (into the bid scope) because those are things that we wanted,” Hummel said. “Is there another option rather than asking them to design engineer and get this down? Do we need to find a solution to do it as it was bid?”

Council Member Andy Cockerill asked Hummel if that meant he hoped more money could be found to pay for the project.

“Yeah,” Hummel said. “I mean, it sucks. It sucks because COVID is here. The timing couldn’t be worse. But I don’t want to shortchange this pool.”

Cockerill said he also didn’t want the council to commit to a project that was going to end up requiring further taxes or levies on citizens. Council Member Dave Nielson said that wouldn’t be necessary for the duration of the sales tax increase’s 16-year lifespan.

“I think we’ll have plenty of sales tax money to pay for the whole $6.4 million,” Nielson said. He said he expects the taxes to pay off the bond after 10 years.

The council went into executive session to discuss negotiation strategy, and emerged with a decision to postpone the vote on the value engineering option until the July 26 meeting. In the meantime, the council will study whether the sales tax increase will be able to pay for the total project cost if extended longer than planned.

“We’re just hitting the pause button for two weeks,” Hummel said. “And then we’re going to come back, either with a different motion, or we’ll vote on the value engineering.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.