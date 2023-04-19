WAVERLY — Ever since the possibility was brought to the table of reconfiguring the Waverly Rural Fire Protection District into a suburban fire protection district, progress on planning a new Waverly fire station has been at a standstill.

At the April 11 Waverly City Council meeting, council members Aaron Hummel and Abbey Pascoe voiced their hopes of getting the fire station project back on track, despite a fast-approaching vote to determine the future of the rural fire district.

During the meeting’s scheduled discussion of Waverly Fire and Rescue’s services, Rural Fire Protection District Board President Dick Dames announced that the rural board’s public vote — where voters will decide whether the rural district will become a suburban fire district — would take place during a public hearing on April 19 at the Waverly fire station.

The meeting’s discussion hinged on two issues — the pace at which the rural fire district is seeking to become a suburban fire district and whether the city should move forward on the fire station project with the knowledge that the suburban fire district could eventually end up in possession of the new fire station.

Dames said if rural voters vote for a suburban fire district, final approval would be needed from the Lancaster County Commissioners.

Under a suburban fire district configuration, the board would have the opportunity to reset its tax levy and potentially expand its tax base. It would also have several options when deciding which other entities to involve in its new organization.

It’s thought that if the rural fire district reconfigures as a suburban fire district, it would then approach the City of Waverly to ask if the city would want to come aboard. At that point, the city’s involvement with Waverly Fire and Rescue could dissolve, making the suburban fire district the overseer of Waverly’s city proper and the 98 miles encompassing the rural fire district. In that configuration, Waverly residents would pay taxes directly to the suburban fire district.

However, the city could also contract with the newly created suburban fire district for fire protection services, and fire protection services would remain a line item on the city’s budget.

The city council would also have the option to turn down the suburban fire district’s offer, while the suburban fire district board could then approach other fire departments, such as the Southeast Rural Fire Protection District, to ask if they would want to join.

Dames has worked alongside Waverly Mayor Bill Gerdes since at least January to create the suburban fire district. He has said his chief concern is what would happen to fire protection services in the rural district if Lincoln annexes Waverly.

“In the future, if the city of Lincoln comes out and consumes the city of Waverly and brings in a paid department, the rural people would sit out there with nothing,” Dames said at the rural board’s March 15 meeting.

Gerdes and Dames first publicly mentioned the potential of a suburban fire district at the Jan. 10 city council meeting. Dames explained at that meeting that creating the suburban fire district would “even the tax base,” or tax rural citizens and Waverly citizens at the same rate for fire protection services.

“Then we could all share the cost of that building,” Dames said.

Since that meeting, the council has put off discussions about a new fire station as it has waited for the rural board to pursue the suburban fire district configuration.

In that span of time, Hummel has twice pushed for the council to revisit its fire station discussions, despite the ongoing suburban fire district talks.

“We’re not talking about breaking ground,” Hummel said. “We’re talking about just continuing the design phase…”

Previous fire station plans mapped out by JEO Consulting were criticized for including the new fire station in the same building as new city offices, as well as for the projected $11 million price tag. The fire station component was estimated to cost $8 million, while the city offices were estimated at $3 million.

Hummel proposed that the council contact JEO to work on a new fire station design that would remove the city offices component and would be built with less costly materials. City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said she would reach out to JEO to ask what the cost would be for further design work.

“They are in inadequate conditions over (at the fire station),” Hummel said. “You’ve all been down there, you’ve all seen that fire station. It’s not the right conditions. They need a new fire station.”

Fire Chief Jared Rains agreed. He said he is constantly fielding questions from citizens and WFR members about whether a new fire station will still get built.

“I think it’s in the best interest, no matter what happens (with the suburban fire district), that we still continue to move forward,” Rains said. “I can’t adequately do the job that we need to or train adequately. It’s not benefiting just the fire department. It’s benefiting the entire community as a whole.”

Hummel and Pascoe also said they were “overwhelmed” by the rural board’s efforts to convert to a suburban fire district, despite not having concrete plans for the suburban fire district’s organizational structure. Dames also said he was not sure of all of the specifics regarding the voting process at the April 19 public hearing.

“I feel like right now, we’re rushing into this,” Hummel said. “I think there should be some discussion between Dick and the rural fire board and the city and our council, and we build this for the future.”

Later in the discussion, council member David Jespersen said he doesn’t think it’s the city council’s place to dictate how the rural fire district conducts its operations and its conversion to a suburban fire district.

“This sounds like it’s a vote of folks who live in the rural area, and Waverly residents don’t even get to vote,” he said. “I agree, it sounds like there’s a bit of a mess in the scenario, and I’m concerned that it’s not necessarily ready. But I don’t know if that’s our problem.”

Coverage from the Waverly Rural Fire Protection Board’s public hearing on April 19 will be included in next week’s issue of The News.