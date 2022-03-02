Council looks at water rate increase

WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that will raise water rates 32% for residents.

Utilities General Manager Ryan Hurst told the council during the Feb. 22 meeting that the increased revenue projected from the rate increase will help pay for needed infrastructure upgrades identified in a study conducted by JEO Consulting Group.

The average residential customer will see their bill go up $6 per month in the winter, Hurst said.

The meter charge for a 3/4-inch meter would be $17.50, 1-inch meter is proposed to be $21.75, the 1.5-inch meter goes up to $30.20 and the 2-inch meter charge is set for $38.75. The commodity charge (price per 1,000 gallons) would increase to $1.30.

Commercial/municipal customers would see similar increases, with the 3/4-inch meter charge proposed to be $17.50 and the 4-inch fee $93.30. The commodity charge would be $2.337.

Wholesale customers would see an increase in the minimum charge from $85 to $150. The commodity charge would go from $1.99 to $2.45.

The projected increase would create nearly $200,000 more in revenue each year, according to a focused rate study done by Nebraska Municipal Power Pool.

Hurst said the added revenue will pay for 33 blocks of water main replacement in the downtown area and on Orange Street. These areas have water lines that are nearly 100 years old, according to the general manager.

The project will also vastly improve fire protection in the downtown area, according to Hurst.

“It makes a big difference overall for fire protection where some of our most expensive assets are in the community,” Hurst said.

“We need to start investing and replacing,” he said.

Wahoo has been slow in making improvements to its water system in the last 20 or 30 years, Hurst said, and as a result they are “playing catch up.”

The proposed rate increase will help the utility department catch up and move forward as the city expands.

“In order to do this, we need to have the water rates increase,” Hurst said.

Hurst said they compared Wahoo’s water rates with other cities in the state and found the increase will not put them at the top of the list.

“This will move us more to the middle of the pack when you compare communities our size,” he said.

The increased revenue will also put Wahoo is in a better position to qualify for loans for large projects, Hurst said.

“This will give us the revenue to demonstrate to the federal government and state that we’re in a good financial state to meet loan payments and requirements,” he said.

The council voted to waive the required three readings and pass the ordinance on final approval, but the motion did not pass. As a result, the council voted on the first reading. The second and third (final) readings will be included on future council agendas.

In other action, the council approved a conditional use permit for a coffee kiosk at 262 W. Fifth St. in the downtown commercial district. The application was made by 6 Java Boys to build a Scooters Coffee franchise at the location.

The council also approved hiring a new city clerk and chief of police. Christina Fasel is the new city clerk, while Joe Baudler steps in as police chief, starting March 1.

