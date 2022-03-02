Council contracts with JEO for early municipal building plans

WAVERLY – Specifics about Waverly’s new municipal building and fire station will start to come into focus in the next few months, after the Waverly City Council voted on Feb. 22 to move into the next phase of the planning process with the help of JEO Consulting Group.

By May 30, JEO is expected to have a conceptual design of the new building ready and will have feasible financing options on the table for the city council to consider.

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said the first step of this planning phase is for JEO to arrange meetings with “stakeholders” – in this case, Waverly Fire and Rescue and city personnel – to discuss the needs for the new building. A citizen advisory committee for the municipal building will also be involved in the meetings.

From there, JEO will perform a site evaluation and will consider funding options, Fisher said.

“Whether that’s through different tax options, whether that’s through grants, they just work out all the different pieces that are available to communities to fund projects,” she said.

With city building codes in mind, JEO will then present a preliminary program, which will detail the firm’s understanding of Waverly’s needs for the new building.

“They’ll get all that information together, provide that to the stakeholder groups, to the advisory committee and to the city and see if they’re going the right direction before they really get too far into it,” Fisher said. “They want to make sure that they’ve got all the necessary pieces together.”

Once the preliminary program is approved, then JEO will move into developing more concrete floor plans and exterior designs, and will work out an opinion of cost to be presented.

“And then they’ll review with the committees again, and then they’ll put the final stamp on this conceptual design,” Fisher said.

If the city council approves of the design and funding options, JEO will then set up an open house for the public to view the design and receive information about the building plan.

“That’s a lot of work for the $25,000 that we’re contracted to pay them,” Fisher said. “They’re going to do a good job for us.”

The council chose JEO in January as the lead developer for the project, which will replace the existing city offices and the Waverly Fire and Rescue headquarters. The two buildings are aging and being outgrown as Waverly’s public services needs increase, Fisher said.

“One goal is to increase the size of our facilities,” Fisher said in January. “Both facilities also need to function better and be technologically up-to-date.”

The new building is planned to rise on 135th Street, just west of Waverly High School.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.