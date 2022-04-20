Council chooses Iowa firm to head U.S. 6 sewer extension project

WAVERLY – A major step is underway in developing the western portion of Waverly’s Highway 6 corridor.

At the Waverly City Council’s April 12 meeting, members voted unanimously to approve a bid from Iowa City-based engineering firm Snyder & Associates to design an extension of Waverly’s water and sewer system, which currently reaches 130th Street on the city’s west end.

That has meant that businesses and property owners from 130th Street to the Waverly I-80 interchange have sourced their water from personal wells and have used their own septic systems since and before the city annexed the land in the 2000s.

“Part of our thought is to facilitate development out to that (mile marker) 409 interchange,” said City Administrator Stephanie Fisher. “They need water and sewer in order for that to happen.”

She said any other infrastructure needs would likely present themselves after possible developments have been proposed.

Fisher said the council chose Snyder over JEO Consulting and Olsson because “they really understood the project and were willing to play an active role in working with the property owners along Highway 6.” The council approved the motion, not to exceed $151,500.

According to its bid, Snyder has engineered similar projects in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and St. Joseph, Mo.

Snyder included with its bid a preliminary route that could provide an idea of where the new sewer line may be installed.

The route connects to the current sewer’s end at the Tractor Supply Co. distribution center, snakes its way south along the property line between Tractor Supply and Pavers, Inc., moves west behind existing industrial businesses and ends on the east side of Lincoln Auto Auction.

The preliminary route will be refined, though, and Snyder will seek public input before the design is finalized. Snyder included a pair of public meetings in its scope of services.

The extension will be built with a “dead-end” that could allow for future extensions from its end point, according to Snyder’s proposal.

Fisher said the city hopes the engineering process will be completed by the end of the current fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30. The city will bid out the engineered project after that.

“(There are) no definite plans for construction, but we are committed to getting it done soon to help facilitate development of the area,” Fisher said.

