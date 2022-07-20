Council approves first reading of water, sewer rate increases

WAVERLY – The Waverly City Council took the first step toward raising the city’s water and sewer rates at its July 12 meeting, holding a public hearing and voting to approve the first readings of the ordinances that would put the increases in effect.

The water rate increase is consistent with the council’s decision in 2019 to follow a rate schedule included in a five-year water and wastewater rate study.

The study, conducted by engineering firm JEO Consulting Group, lays out a plan to increase water rates by 4% and sewer rates by 1% in each of the five years. This year’s water increase would follow that plan, but the proposed sewer rate increase is lower, at about .05%. City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said the sewer’s fund is in a manageable spot and did not warrant a higher rate increase.

During the public hearing, Waverly citizen Cal Weeks said he’s frustrated with the yearly water rate increases and asked why Waverly’s rates are higher than other neighboring cities.

Mayor Bill Gerdes said Waverly is closer to “the middle of the pack.” He pointed to a survey completed by the Lincoln Water System in late 2021 that compares rates of communities in the Lincoln area. Of the cities studied, Waverly has the lowest water rates and the highest sewer rates.

Gerdes said the yearly increases are in place to keep up with demand for water and sewer costs, as well as pay rates for workers. Fisher said the increases also help pay for improvements to the city’s water and sewer infrastructure.

“We have a lot of maintenance costs every year,” she said. “We have an aging infrastructure in the central part of the community. There’s water mains that need to be replaced, there’s sewer mains that need to be lined.”

Weeks said it’s time for the city to “hold the line” on the rate increases.

“They’ve just gone up so much since I moved to town, it’s just hard to believe,” Weeks said. “And it’s not reasonable.”

The council later unanimously voted to approve the first readings of the rate increase ordinances.

In other city news, the council voted to postpone a vote on an interlocal agreement with Lincoln Fire and Rescue to provide emergency medical services assistance to Waverly for the next year.

Waverly resident and Waverly Fire/Rescue Disaster Preparedness Manager Terry Spoor spoke in opposition of the agreement, mainly citing a section explaining that Lincoln Fire and Rescue (LFR) would no longer automatically dispatch its services to incidents in the Lincoln area. It says local fire districts can call for LFR’s advanced life support (ALS) services once the local crew is on location.

“...But in times of high, peak-demand within the City, ambulance response may be delayed until that time an ambulance resource becomes available,” the agreement reads.

Spoor said such delays could in some cases result in deaths.

Council Member Aaron Hummel explained that LFR responds to ALS issues in Waverly.

“They respond to all of the county,” Hummel said. “So they would stop responding to the county until they were asked to respond by the local fire department. Not signing this contract means LFR would never come out here.”

Waverly Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Mueller said in the future, he hopes to have Waverly Fire/Rescue personnel trained on advanced life support procedures so the city can handle such calls independently.

The deadline to sign the agreement is Aug. 15, and Gerdes said he intends to speak with the Lancaster County Commissioners regarding the agreement before the city council revisits it at the July 26 meeting.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.