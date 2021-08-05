Council adopts annex, raise in water and sewer rates viewed

WAVERLY – After approving the final plat in May, last week the Waverly City Council adopted the annexation of the eighth addition to the Anderson North Park subdivision in northeast Waverly.

This annex would add 19 homes to the already bustling subdivision.

Prior to this unanimous approval, the council held a public hearing related to the annexation. No members of the public attended the public hearing.

The council also had a public hearing for the new water and sewer rates. Calvin Weeks was in attendance and spoke on increases in the water and sewer rates. Weeks asked if everyone in Waverly pays the same rates and how high the rates would rise with this motion.

The council confirmed that everyone in Waverly pays the same rates. Mayor Bill Gerdes explained to Weeks that the increase in rates is not high saying that his own rates, combining water and sewer, would only be raised about $1.12.

“They are just going up a little,” City Council Member Andy Cockerill said.

After Gerdes closed the public hearing, the council later approved the increase in rates.