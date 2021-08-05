Council adopts annex, raise in water and sewer rates viewed

WAVERLY – After approving the final plat in May, last week the Waverly City Council adopted the annexation of the eighth addition to the Anderson North Park subdivision in northeast Waverly.
This annex would add 19 homes to the already bustling subdivision.
Prior to this unanimous approval, the council held a public hearing related to the annexation. No members of the public attended the public hearing.
The council also had a public hearing for the new water and sewer rates. Calvin Weeks was in attendance and spoke on increases in the water and sewer rates. Weeks asked if everyone in Waverly pays the same rates and how high the rates would rise with this motion.
The council confirmed that everyone in Waverly pays the same rates. Mayor Bill Gerdes explained to Weeks that the increase in rates is not high saying that his own rates, combining water and sewer, would only be raised about $1.12.
“They are just going up a little,” City Council Member Andy Cockerill said.
After Gerdes closed the public hearing, the council later approved the increase in rates.
In other business, the board heard from Don Busch during the public comments portion of the meeting in regards to the council’s decision to break the city’s contract for recycling with Quik Dump Refuse. The council voted on this on July 13.
This action will end Quik Dump’s recycling service in Waverly at the end of September after several issues including unexpected costs, illegal dumping and overflowing containers.
“I would like for the city to consider reinstating some type of service to have a collection so there can be reasonable accessibility to recycling collection services as opposed to having to go to Lincoln or paying fees that are going to be four to six times higher than what the mayor indicated was the average cost per citizen,” Busch said.
The city had originally budgeted $24,000 for recycling in their first year overseeing the site near HoneyCreek Restaurant since the city of Lincoln pulled its services. Between December 2020 and May 2021, the city has spent $17,646.50 on the recycling center.
Gerdes projected the total cost for one year of service to be $50,000, or double what they had budgeted for the year.
During the July 13 meeting, council members discussed having a contractor come to town to pick up recycling individually from homes, but made no official decision.
The council approved a change order related to the Ash Hollow drainage improvement project which was recently completed. This change order would alter the completion date from May 28 to June 11.
City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said they still had some seeding left to do, but by giving them additional time, the contractor didn’t need to use extra machinery and other concrete work. This actually caused the city to save $26,000, which is the second reason for needing the change order.
“(We) don’t get negative change orders too often,” Fisher said.
“That’s a win for the city,” Cockerill said.
The council will next meet on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at the city offices.