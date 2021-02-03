Council accepts water main and sewer improvement bids

JEO Project Engineer Aaron Beauclair recommended K2 Construction because it was the least costly out of all bids and he worked with K2 Construction previously.

“We have worked with K2 Construction on past projects and they have the capability to complete the project in accordance with the contract documents,” Beauclair said in a letter to Mayor Bill Gerdes.

Beauclair did indicate that K2 Construction’s references had issues with project delays in the past and it should be something the city should watch out for when planning.

The bids were open on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. and included bids from H.R. Bookstrom Construction, Inc. from Lincoln for $264,777 and Bauer Underground also from Lincoln for $275,324.88.

Bids for the sewer improvements were also opened on Jan. 19, but at 11 a.m. After recommendation from JEO’s Beauclair, the council approved a bid from Midlands Contracting of Kearney for $150,142.10. The city had budgeted $187,000 for the project. The budget designates $7,000 toward engineering and the remainder toward construction.