Council accepts water main and sewer improvement bids

WAVERLY – The Waverly City Council approved bids for water main improvements and sanitary sewer improvements during its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 26.
After recommendations from JEO Consulting Group, the council voted on a bid from K2 Construction out of Lincoln for $219,236.50 for water main improvements along North 142nd Street from Lancashire Street to Kenilworth Street and Kenilworth Street from North 141st Street to North 142nd Street.
“It’s just basically two blocks of an old four-inch water main that was installed in 1933,” City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said in an interview before the meeting.
Fisher also said that she believes this is the last of the four-inch water main that exists in the city. The water main will be replaced by K2 Construction with mostly eight-inch and some six-inch piping that will. In this project, there will also be two new fire hydrants installed, which is $9,400 of the total cost.
Fisher said during the meeting that the city has budgeted $300,000 for this project. It also includes the $168,600 cost for JEO’s consulting on both the water main and sewer improvement projects. The engineering costs came from the water and sewer funds and occurred during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, Fisher said.
JEO Project Engineer Aaron Beauclair recommended K2 Construction because it was the least costly out of all bids and he worked with K2 Construction previously.
“We have worked with K2 Construction on past projects and they have the capability to complete the project in accordance with the contract documents,” Beauclair said in a letter to Mayor Bill Gerdes.
Beauclair did indicate that K2 Construction’s references had issues with project delays in the past and it should be something the city should watch out for when planning.
The bids were open on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. and included bids from H.R. Bookstrom Construction, Inc. from Lincoln for $264,777 and Bauer Underground also from Lincoln for $275,324.88.
Bids for the sewer improvements were also opened on Jan. 19, but at 11 a.m. After recommendation from JEO’s Beauclair, the council approved a bid from Midlands Contracting of Kearney for $150,142.10. The city had budgeted $187,000 for the project. The budget designates $7,000 toward engineering and the remainder toward construction.
The sewer improvement project will run along 143rd Street from Danvers Street to Guildford Street. The project will also run slightly down Danvers and Folkestone streets and Carlson Court off of 143rd Street. Fisher said there is also a section under Highway 6. Two manholes will be built and two manholes will be rehabilitated as well.
This project will install cured in place piping (CIPP) over the current sewer pipes along these streets. Midlands Contracting will line the sewer main with a heated plastic that shrinks to the pipe, protecting it from tree roots disrupting the line.
“That will help protect our investment of the main,” Fisher said.
Because the main is parallel to the street, the construction will largely be on the greenspace between the sidewalk and the curb.
Fisher estimates both the water main and sewer improvement projects will be completed by the end of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, but there is no specific timeline until the city meets with the construction companies for pre-construction meetings.
The city council will next meet on Feb. 9.