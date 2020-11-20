Cornhusker Marching Band is persevering through pandemic

“We’re doing everything we can to protect our students, faculty and staff from this virus.”

A third of the Cornhusker Marching Band plays during an early-morning practice in Cook Pavilion. As part of its COVID-19 health protocols, the band limits the number of students participating in practice to a maximum of two-thirds of total members. They have also doubled the distance between each musician and are either wearing masks or have the bells of wind instruments covered with cloth.

This year’s band includes representatives from nearly every region of the country; though, 75% of the students are from Nebraska. Twenty-two percent of the students are music or music education majors. The rest are studying in more than 60 other degree programs across campus. Each band member passed an audition to gain admittance to the group.