WAVERLY — The Waverly Rural Fire Protection District Board hopes to have its conversion to a suburban fire district completed before summer ends. After a public hearing and vote last Wednesday, there’s just one more step before it’s official.

The board is following a process according to state statute that began in earnest last month with the adoption of a resolution specifying the board’s intent to reconfigure as a suburban fire protection district. The board was then required to hold a public hearing and vote, where the rural district’s residents would vote to approve or deny the conversion to a suburban fire district.

That public hearing and vote took place last Wednesday at the Waverly fire station. The residents who attended voted 16-0 to approve the conversion to a suburban fire district.

The next and final step is for the board to receive approval from the Lancaster County Commissioners. Ryan Kunhart, an attorney at Omaha-based Dvorak Law Group aiding the Waverly rural board in its conversion process, said he submitted to the county last week the certified resolution that was affirmed by the majority vote.

Kunhart said he’s uncertain when the commissioners will vote on the resolution, but the county board’s chief administrative officer David Derbin said on Monday that he expects the vote to take place in the coming weeks. Notice of the vote must be made at least two weeks before the board’s vote takes place, and a public hearing will take place prior to the vote.

If the county board approves the resolution, the conversion to a suburban fire protection district will be complete. But the rural board’s vision would not be realized until negotiating an agreement with the City of Waverly to allow the newly formed suburban board to provide fire protection to the city, as well as the rural area outside of city limits.

In the two governing bodies’ current configuration, the City of Waverly oversees Waverly Fire and Rescue, and the rural board contracts WFR to provide fire protection service to the nearly 100 square miles within the rural fire district.

Rural board president Dick Dames said on Monday that his board’s reason for pursuing a conversion to a suburban fire district is largely driven by concerns of Lincoln annexing Waverly in the future. If Lincoln were to annex Waverly, the capital city would be required to provide fire protection services to Waverly, but not to the rural district outside of city limits.

If the rural district converts to a suburban district and the Waverly City Council agrees to relinquish control of the fire department to the new suburban district’s board, Dames said residents in the rural area would still have fire protection they could rely on in the event that Lincoln annexes Waverly. In the meantime, the suburban fire district would cover Waverly as well.

If the suburban fire district comes to fruition as Dames and the rural board envision it, it would have taxing authority over Waverly and the surrounding rural area.

WFR members have expressed a need for full-time staff, as well as a new fire station. The Waverly City Council was in the process of designing a new fire station until the potential conversion to a suburban fire district was presented to the council during a January meeting.

Waverly Fire Chief Jared Rains attended last Wednesday’s public hearing and vote, and he said he has seen other fire departments — like those in Valley, Elkhorn, Bennington and Kearney — make the move to a suburban fire district.

“All the ones that I’ve watched, it seems to be beneficial,” Rains said. “I think with the right questions being answered and getting some firm answers to some questions that we have, and making sure we understand exactly what we’re getting into, I think it will be a good deal.”

He said he is still uncertain how the rural board will handle the hiring of administrative staff and legal counsel.

“The city does a lot now, and we don’t even think about it,” Rains said.

That responsibility would fall on the newly formed suburban fire protection district board.

There is also the possibility that the city council does not vote to relinquish its oversight of WFR to the suburban board. At that point, the suburban board would have the option to merge with another rural or suburban fire district.