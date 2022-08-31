Concession stand proceeds turn into Lawson Park upgrades

WAVERLY – Heather Chloupek always knew she wasn’t going to keep the money she made at the Lawson Park concession stand.

Before she took over its operations in the middle of the 2021 summer season, volunteers often ran the stand as a fundraiser for their own community organizations.

Chloupek knew right where her profits would go – back into Lawson Park to spruce up the fields where three of her kids play ball and where hundreds of games take place every year. In essence, every hot dog or walking taco purchased at the park over the summer represented a donation back to Waverly Parks and Recreation.

For most of the summer, patrons of the concession stand didn’t know that their money would help to improve Lawson Park.

“But at the end of the season, we finally started telling people that we were giving this as a donation back to the park, and we started having people giving us $10 bills and $20 bills just to put toward it,” Chloupek said.

In total, Chloupek and her staff of her kids and their friends raised over $4,000 to pay for new equipment at Lawson Park, including a new line chalker and six helmet cabinets and bat boxes for dugouts.

“The cabinets were installed (last Thursday), and they’re beautiful,” Chloupek said.

Altogether, the equipment’s value equaled $7,000, with the remainder of the costs covered by donors from Waverly-based Unlimited Sports Solutions and Usher Custom Built Cabinets of Lincoln.

“We want to get the word out there because we’re just hoping that once people know that this money is staying at Lawson Park, they’ll be more apt to eat at the concession stand,” Chloupek said. “They’ll also know that we're going to be open for every game.”

Chloupek said in previous years it has been unpredictable whether the concession stand would be open or closed. But she wants to take it upon herself to create consistency in the Lawson Park concourse.

“When there are no concessions and you have to be an hour early for warmups, all these communities are coming in, and they don’t have a chance to grab food before they come because they’re coming straight from work as fast as they can,” Chloupek said.

If Lawson Park can become known as a good host, Chloupek thinks the complex could one day host major youth baseball and softball tournaments.

Waverly Parks and Recreation Director Shayna Murrell said she was floored when Chloupek presented her with the proceeds. She said the new cabinets will create more efficiency and more space in the dugouts – players in the past have had to pile their helmets in utility bags on the ground, and bats have just leaned up against the fence.

“I honestly couldn’t believe it,” Murrell said. “I was really excited that she was willing to take the money and put it back into the program.”

Chloupek credits the first full year’s success to her team of volunteers – she said the concession stand was open for more than 220 games over the summer, and her sons and their friends were there through the bulk of it.

“They were the ones running to Sam’s Club with me, they were the ones bringing in packs of Gatorade all the time,” she said. “When there was a shift to cover, my kids did it.”

Chloupek said she plans to do it all again next year, and she’s already started thinking about what she might put the money toward. It’s a significant time commitment, she said, but she’s happy to do it if she thinks it will benefit the Waverly community.

“I’m just so proud of it,” Chloupek said. “I just hope that every kid that goes out there sees that (Lawson Park) is getting bigger and better every year and it makes them want to be in this sport longer.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.