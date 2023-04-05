WAVERLY – The Waverly girls soccer team moved to 4-1 on the season with a pair of impressive wins last week. They came against Beatrice by a final of 7-1 on March 27 at home and a 10-0 win at Lincoln Northwest on March 30.

These victories for the Vikings have been made possible by solid efforts on both the offensive and defensive ends. They are listening to what the coaches are saying and executing it to perfection on the field.

“What we try to do is have the ball in our possession as much as we can and yeah that is what everyone in soccer wants to do,” Waverly Head Coach Joel Fitz said. “We tell the girls the best defense is a good offensive possession team. That includes all 11 players on the team. How can we pass and keep the ball at our feet with everyone we have on the field. This year we have grown from last year and really have shown improvement in our passing ability.”

Against Beatrice, Waverly didn’t take long to find the back of the net for their first point. They were able to finish the half with two more goals and went into the break with a 3-1 lead over the Orangemen.

In the second half, the Vikings tightened up their defense even more as they shut Beatrice out. On the offensive end, Waverly compiled four more goals and rolled to a six-point victory.

Finishing with an impressive five goals scored was Olivia Hind. Isabel Cardenas and Peyton Tritz also put one shot in the back of the net each.

On the defensive side, Sammy Linscott played 68 minutes as the goalie with one save.

Next up for the Vikings was a matchup with Eastern Midlands Conference foe Lincoln Northwest on the road.

In the first half, Waverly used a strong wind to build an 8-0 advantage. They tacked on two more goals in the second half as the Vikings went on to pull off a double-digit win.

Two days after a five-goal performance, Hand ended with a haul of four goals. The junior already has 14 goals, which ties the number of shots she put in the back of the net all of last season.

“Olivia is off to a really good start this year,” Fritz said. “You always wonder how athletes are going to grow and improve in their skills on the field or even in their mental part of the game. I think the biggest leap she has made this year is being more vocal and speaking up in practices and games. She has always had good soccer skills, but in her freshman and sophomore year, she wasn’t very vocal on the field. That has been one place I have noticed a big change this year.”

Ashley Warner and Tritz each had two goals and Lea Jensen and Olivia Panipinto both had one goal. Playing all 59 minutes of the contest and getting a shutout in the goal was Linscott.

Waverly played Class B No. 2 Norris at home on April 4. They are at Elkhorn at 6 p.m. on April 6 and then travel to Seward for an 11 a.m. match on April 8.