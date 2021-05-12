 Skip to main content
Community Bulletin Board
Thursday, May 13

Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco

Weight Group, 5 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo

Party for the Pooches, 5:30 p.m., Sid Dillon Chevrolet/Buick, Wahoo

Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

Prague Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, Prague

Friday, May 14

Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Krazy Quilters, 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

Saturday, May 15

VFW Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo

Stitching Smiles, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Wahoo

Puzzle Club, 10:30 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco

Monday, May 17

Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

WIC Clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Wahoo Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Wahoo High School Media Center, Wahoo

Brainard Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Brainard

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Tuesday, May 18

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Story Time, 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Ceresco Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Hall, Ceresco

Yutan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Yutan

Ithaca Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Office, Ithaca

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague

Wednesday, May 19

Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m., Good Friends Café, Wahoo

Beef Quality Assurance training, 9 to 11 a.m., Saunders County 4-H Building, Wahoo

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

After School Kids Program, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

AWANA, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Community Church, Wahoo

Wahoo Board of Public Works meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310

Thursday, May 20

Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Friday, May 21

Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Lunch Bunch Book Club, 11 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Saturday, May 22

Wahoo Masons Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo

Puzzle Club, 10:30 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco

Monday, May 24

Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Diabetes Education meeting, 10 to 11 a.m., Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

FOE 2971 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Tuesday, May 25

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Story Time, 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Saunders Medical Center Board of Directors meeting, 4:30 p.m., Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo

Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague

Wednesday, May 26

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

After School Kids Program, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

AWANA, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Community Church, Wahoo

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310

