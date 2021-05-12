Community Bulletin Board

Thursday, May 13
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Weight Group, 5 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo
Party for the Pooches, 5:30 p.m., Sid Dillon Chevrolet/Buick, Wahoo
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Prague Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, Prague
Friday, May 14
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Krazy Quilters, 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Saturday, May 15
VFW Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo
Stitching Smiles, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Wahoo
Puzzle Club, 10:30 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco
Monday, May 17
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
WIC Clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Wahoo Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Wahoo High School Media Center, Wahoo
Brainard Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Brainard
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, May 18
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Story Time, 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Ceresco Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Hall, Ceresco
Yutan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Yutan
Ithaca Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Office, Ithaca
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, May 19
Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m., Good Friends Café, Wahoo
Beef Quality Assurance training, 9 to 11 a.m., Saunders County 4-H Building, Wahoo
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
After School Kids Program, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
AWANA, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Community Church, Wahoo
Wahoo Board of Public Works meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310
Thursday, May 20
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Friday, May 21
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Lunch Bunch Book Club, 11 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Saturday, May 22
Wahoo Masons Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo
Puzzle Club, 10:30 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco
Monday, May 24
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Diabetes Education meeting, 10 to 11 a.m., Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
FOE 2971 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Tuesday, May 25
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Story Time, 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Saunders Medical Center Board of Directors meeting, 4:30 p.m., Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo
Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, May 26
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
After School Kids Program, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
AWANA, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Community Church, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310