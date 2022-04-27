Community band concert to honor longtime Waverly music teacher Bob Maag

WAVERLY – Nearly a year to the day after Waverly said goodbye to the beloved former band teacher, the Waverly Community Band will pay tribute to Bob Maag.

The Bob Maag Tribute Concert will be held on Sunday, May 8 at 2 p.m. in the Waverly High School auditorium.

Maag passed away May 11, 2021 at the age of 85. He spent his lifetime playing, teaching and promoting music.

Maag taught music for 33 years in District 145. During that time, he mentored many players and student teachers, including Arch Hill.

“Bob was phenomenal,” said Hill. “There’s no other way to put it.”

Hill said Maag laid the foundation for the Waverly Public Schools music program and made it one of the top programs in the state.

“He’s the one that built the Waverly program to the prominence that it is,” he said.

As a tribute to Maag, Hill has lined up six guest conductors who have ties to the former band director.

Maag’s son, Robert A. Maag Jr., who is now a band director in Pennsylvania, will take the baton, along with Kathy Dalby, who took over the Waverly band program after Maag retired. Another Waverly band director, Ron Dalton, will also lead the band.

Like Hill, Greg Olson was a student teacher under Maag. He formed a strong bond with the family and eventually was Robert A. Magg Jr.’s college roommate. He will direct a number, along with Maag’s good friend Ken Molzer, a former band director at Papillion/LaVista.

Rounding out the six guest conductors will be Bobby Jenkins, who was a student of Maag’s and went on to play oboe for Mannheim Steamroller.

There will also be an honorary guest conductor, Bob Leigh, a retired band director for Platteview Public Schools.

To choose the song lineup, Hill studied the hundreds of songs Maag programmed over the years, and picked eight of Maag’s all-time favorites.

The concert will be followed by a reception. Hill said many of the people Maag mentored, taught or touched with his music over the years will be there.

“You couldn’t ever come close to the number of people he’s truly touched in his life,” Hill said.

Maag played the tuba in high school and college. After earning a music education degree, he started teaching in Waverly. He came to love the school and the community and decided to stay.

Maag retired from District 145 in 1991, then taught in music at an elementary school in Lincoln while working part-time at a music store.

“He was a teacher throughout his entire life,” Hill said.

He was also a lifelong musician. He was a member of the Lincoln Symphony for 18 years, Lincoln Municipal Band for 24 years and the Lincoln Community Band for 19 years.

Maag founded the Waverly Community Band in 2008 and led the band until 2016, when Hill took over. The band has 75 members, including Maag’s son and son-in-law. His wife Joy will play keyboards during the tribute concert.

“It’s just a whole family affair here,” Hill said.

Hill said the idea of a tribute concert would probably have made Maag uncomfortable.

“He hated recognition,” Hill said.

But he loved teaching and playing music. And those who learned to love music under his guidance will be there to honor him.

“It’s going to be a great concert,” said Hill. “It’s going to be a great day.”

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Waverly News. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.