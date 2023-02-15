LINCOLN – The Class B Girls Team State Bowling Tournament was put on full alert that Waverly was there on Feb. 7 at Sun Valley Lanes. Despite being the sixth seed, the Vikings finished with a 2-2 record and came out as the third best team in their class.

In the first round, the Vikings matched up with No. 3 seed Hartington-New Castle.

Early on, it seemed like the Wildcats were going to run away with the match as they jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Waverly wasn’t going to go down that easy and won three straight games to move onto the second round against the second-seed Hastings.

Similar to the first match, the Vikings flirted with disaster as they fell behind 2-0 to the Tigers. They responded by pulling off another massive comeback with three straight wins that moved them onto the top seed and eventual champion Wayne.

Against the Blue Devils, both teams went back and forth as the match was knotted at two games apiece heading to the fifth game. When Wayne needed their stars to step up the most, they did and as a result, they won the fifth 171 to 142 and the match 3-2.

With the loss, Waverly moved down into the loser’s bracket where they took on Hastings again, this time for a shot to get to the championship series. This time around, it was the Tigers who pulled out a 3-1 win which ended the Vikings’ season.

The next day on Feb. 8, Brayden Waller, Izzie Holbein, Olivia Grube and Ve’Anna Dotson competed in the Individual State Bowling Championships.

In the boys tournament, Waller took 19th place with a 188, a 176 and a 165 in three games bowled.

Finishing in 10th place in the girls tournament was Olivia Grube. She didn’t have the start she wanted with a 111 but rebounded with a 167 and then a 153.

Two spots back in 12th after carding a 157, a 142 and then a 130 was Holbein. Rounding out the day for Waverly was Dotson in 25th with a 114, a 144 and then a 116.

Winning the Class B State boys single title was Garrett Hansen of McCool Junction and Jersi Jensen of Wayne took home first on the girls side.