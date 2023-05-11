WAHOO – For the first time since 2018, the Class B No. 3 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team is headed back to the state tournament after defeating Waverly 3-2 in the B-2 District final at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo on May 5.

“These guys deserve this,” W/BN/LL Head Coach Kyle Weyers said. “They put in the work leading up to the season and have worked hard all year. We started the co-op with Lutheran in 2012 and made the state tournament that year. It’s kind of full circle that this is the last year of the co-op with them and we qualified for state again. This is a special group and hopefully, we can keep it going next week.”

Out of the leadoff spot against the Vikings, Conor Booth crushed a 2-1 pitch over the wall in center field. That represented the only run of the contest until the top of the sixth.

With one runner on for Waverly, Garrett Rine sent a ball over the scoreboard in left field which put the Vikings on top 2-1.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Warriors went to work creating their own scoring opportunity with a double to right field from Kael Eddie. Two batters later, Eli Johnston drove in Eddie with a single to left field.

With the score tied, W/BN/LL used pinch runner Carson Sabatka to steal second. The senior came around to score when Booth singled to left field.

Up by one in the seventh, the Warriors went to Johnston to close the game out. He did exactly that as he forced Waverly into a fly out, a ground out and then a line out.

According to Weyers, both Ryan Bokeleman, who started the game, and Johnston in relief were great. They were both able to mix up pitches like they have done all year on the mound.

“They were both awesome,” Weyers said. “Bokelmann had all three pitches working for him and he is tough when he has that going. He gave us five solid innings. Eli is a guy we know we can rely on in pressure situations. He came in in a tough spot and threw extremely well. It’s really nice to have guys you can depend on to throw strikes and compete for the team. The defense also did their jobs and made plays when needed.”

Coming through with two hits and two RBIs at the plate was Booth. Johnston had two hits and one run batted in and pitched two innings of scoreless baseball with one strikeout.

Going five innings as the starting pitcher with two earned runs and seven strikeouts was Ryan Bokelmann.

To start the week, W/BN/LL played their final regular season game at home against Class C No. 4 Platteview. In an 11-inning contest, the Warriors won by a final of 6-5.

For most of the game, Platteview was in control up 6-1. That was until the bottom of the sixth when W/BN/LL struck for five to tie the game.

With one out, Nolan Van Slyke reached base on an error and then Grant Ryan was walked. An error, this time by the third baseman on a hit from Alex Ohnoutka, scored one and made it 6-2.

After Trent Barry was intentionally walked, Aiden Lofgren doubled to right field, driving in two. Owen Hancock came up with a single to the second base that knocked in one run and tied the game up at six apiece.

The score would remain the same until the bottom of the 11th.

In that half inning, Johnston singled to left field and Van Slyke and Ryan were hit by pitches to load the bases. Another hit batsman brought the winning run to the plate for W/BN/LL.

Lofgren had two hits and three RBIs in the victory and Booth ended up with one hit and two runs batted in. Driving in one run on one hit was Hancock.

Jonas Schnakenberg started the game and pitched one inning with four earned runs surrendered and three strikeouts. Johnston went six innings with one earned run given up and five strikeouts and Trent Barry closed out the final four innings with no runs allowed and nine strikeouts.

This week the Warriors will be competing in the Class B State Baseball Tournament in Omaha. Results from the opening game can be found in the May 18 issue.