Colon murder rehashed by cable network

WAHOO – When Sheriff Kevin Stuckenholtz was called two months ago about an episode of “An Unexpected Killer” on Oxygen being filmed about the murder of Sharron Erickson in Colon, he was surprised.

Our House Media out of Toronto, Canada is the second major producer to film an episode about the Colon murder. The company filmed late last week interviewing Stukenholtz and various other community members related to the case.

Because of COVID-19, Stukenholtz was told that there are more people at home meaning there is a higher demand for series like this.

“A lot of people are home watching different series and the information that we got from them was that there was a pretty large appetite for those kinds of media productions,” Stukenholtz said.

The first company to film was Investigation Discovery in 2014 for the show “Murder Comes to Town” 10 years after the death of Erickson.

Erickson’s body was found in a garage across the street from her home in Colon. The murder occurred in 2003 after Erickson had retired from her job as deputy county treasurer. The murderer, Erickson’s neighbor, James Marrs decided he wanted some of her possessions in her backyard.