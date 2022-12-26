College Notes

Students Graduate from Central Community College

GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College honored 345 graduate candidates during its 2022 winter commencement Friday, Dec. 9, at CCC-Hastings.

The candidates attended one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.

Forty-three of the associate degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).

Area recipients include the following.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Jill S. May of Alvo, health information management services; Josie E. Tweton of Greenwood, hospitality management and culinary arts; Edwin B. Alvarado-Hernandez, of Bellwood, mechatronics.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – *Lesvia K. Marroquin of Linwood, business administration.

Diploma – Joshua L. Malina of Brainard, business administration, Kolby T. Baer of Brainard, heavy equipment operator technician; Hunter J. Pickworth of Mead, agricultural sciences; Wanda J. Sewell of Bellwood, business administration.

Doane University awards 121 degrees at commencement ceremony

CRETE – More than 100 students crossed the stage at Doane University’s winter commencement ceremony, held Saturday, Dec. 17 inside Fuhrer Fieldhouse on the university’s Crete campus. The winter ceremony includes both December and August graduates. Dr. Roger Hughes, Doane president, handed 121 degrees to students who attended, to the cheers and celebration of their family and peers.

Area graduates include Kristina Lynn Basel of Ceresco, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction; Bryce J. Chudomelka of Ashland, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction; Dalton Specht of Wahoo, bachelor of arts, strategic communication and theatre and David Allen Weber of Davey, bachelor of arts, liberal arts, Cum Laude.

Midland University recognizes Rasmussen as Who’s Who Award recipient

FREMONT – Midland University honored 14 students as 2022-23 Who’s Who Award recipients during a ceremony Dec. 6 at the Olson Student Center. The Who’s Who Award recognizes students for their academic achievement, service to their community, leadership in co-curricular activities, and potential for continued success beyond Midland University.

Area recipients include Piper Rasmussen of Cedar Bluffs. She is the daughter of Ray and Jennie Rasmussen. She is an accounting major. She serves as the current philanthropy chair of Phi Omega sorority, treasurer for Cardinal Key Honor Society and executive vice president of FBLA-Collegiate.

University of Sioux Falls releases Dean’s list

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Rylie Jones was named to the University of Sioux Falls Fall 2022 Dean's list. Jones, of Yutan, is majoring in Business Administration.

Wayne State winter graduation awards 296 degrees

WAYNE – Wayne State College held a commencement ceremony for graduate and undergraduate students Dec. 16, in Rice Auditorium.

Halle Hiemstra of Wahoo delivered the undergraduate commencement address. She is graduating with a degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing. She is the daughter of Kirk and Amy Hiemstra.

Hiemstra was a Neihardt Scholar, one of Wayne State’s marquee scholarship programs, and was a member of the Wildcat Academy of Leadership and Knowledge (WALK) and the Honors Program.

She served as a Wayne State Navigator as part of the team of students who work for the Admissions office, and was active with the Newman Club and Wildcat PR, the student public relations club.

Hiemstra said she plans to enter the workforce in Lincoln this spring. She and her fiancé, Tommy Benes, plan to marry in March and hope to do mission work together for a few years, starting in May 2023, before moving back to the Wahoo area near their families to fully pursue their careers.

Area graduates include Halle Hiemstra, bachelor of science, business administration/ marketing; Morgan Marotz, bachelor of science, elementary education, special education generalist k-6, coaching and Anastasia Peetzke, bachelor of science, early childhood and family studies, all of Wahoo.

Graduate students include Laura Robinett of Valparaiso, MBA, business administration.