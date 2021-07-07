Collage of hospital bands dedicated to father, healthcare providers

PRAIRIE HOME – It’s pretty normal for Austin Bray to reuse something he finds in his art.
A common theme within his art is reduce, reuse, recycle, so when the Nebraska Wesleyan graduate started collecting his father Bradley Bray’s medical bands, it wasn’t a surprise that Austin said “I’m going to make something out of these,” Bradley said.
A year and a half later, Austin used the multi-colored bands he gathered to create a piece that tells a story of his father’s medical journey as well as honors the healthcare providers’ dedication to patients and his own graduation from Nebraska Wesleyan with a degree in art.
Bradley, who grew up and raised Austin in Prairie Home, has felt the side effects of tracheomalacia for well over three decades, but has only known the conclusion since 2001. Tracheomalacia, a rare condition which normally occurs in young children, causes Bradley’s trachea to collapse every time he coughs.
“When I first started noticing it, I would get a cough, and I would cough too hard,” Bradley said. “I just couldn’t breathe. It would close the trachea off. It would just fold over and collapse on itself.”
Because of this, Bradley, the 1982 Waverly High School graduate is in CHI Health St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln at least twice a week for bronchoscopies. Bradley has had about 765 medical procedures or surgeries since his first in spring 2002, with two trachea rebuilds, one bronchiole rebuild and 736 bronchoscopies to clean out his lungs.
Austin, a 2017 Waverly High School graduate, said each time Bradley goes to the hospital for the procedure, he gets three bands – a red one, yellow one and blue one.
“I just secretly started collecting three at a time, twice a week until I got enough to do that entire collage,” Austin said. “It took about a year and a half to accumulate all the pieces necessary for it.”
The piece consists of about 150 to 200 bands placed strategically over a recycled Hobby Lobby sign.
Much of Austin’s art involves collage so it makes sense that this powerful piece set to be on display near the nurses’ station came to be just a few weeks after his graduation. Getting to see Austin graduate was a major milestone for Bradley since he was given a 10-year life expectancy when he was diagnosed.
“I’m too stupid to go down,” Bradley said laughing.
Austin said it was great to be able to celebrate this accomplishment not only with his father, but also with his mother, Denise Smith, and grandmother, Maxine Bray, who lives with Austin and Bradley.
Bradley was just happy for his son.
“I got teary eyed, I’m an old softie,” Bradley said. “I am just so proud of him.”
While the piece was in honor of his father and his own college graduation, the collage is also for a group who is like a second family to Austin and Bradley. Austin grew up traveling the country with his father to go to different hospitals like National Jewish Hospital in Denver, the Mayo Clinic and a hospital at Harvard University where he had his first trachea rebuild.
“When you’re there for weeks on end, you start to become comfortable with your surroundings,” Austin said. “You’ll meet the night nurse and then she’ll have a shift every single night of the week and then you’ll meet the day nurse and then they’ll have the day shifts and then you know you’re there for two, three, four, five weeks. They almost start to become your second family.”
The collage was presented to the Brays’ second family at St. Elizabeth’s. Bradley said many of the St. Elizabeth’s healthcare providers who received the piece also attended Austin’s graduation reception at Prairie Home United Methodist Church and have attended events in the Brays’ lives in the past.
“They’re just fantastic people,” Bradley said. “All the hospitals I’ve been in, coast to coast, that’s the best group of nurses anywhere.”
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.