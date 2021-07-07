Collage of hospital bands dedicated to father, healthcare providers

PRAIRIE HOME – It’s pretty normal for Austin Bray to reuse something he finds in his art.

A common theme within his art is reduce, reuse, recycle, so when the Nebraska Wesleyan graduate started collecting his father Bradley Bray’s medical bands, it wasn’t a surprise that Austin said “I’m going to make something out of these,” Bradley said.

A year and a half later, Austin used the multi-colored bands he gathered to create a piece that tells a story of his father’s medical journey as well as honors the healthcare providers’ dedication to patients and his own graduation from Nebraska Wesleyan with a degree in art.

Bradley, who grew up and raised Austin in Prairie Home, has felt the side effects of tracheomalacia for well over three decades, but has only known the conclusion since 2001. Tracheomalacia, a rare condition which normally occurs in young children, causes Bradley’s trachea to collapse every time he coughs.

“When I first started noticing it, I would get a cough, and I would cough too hard,” Bradley said. “I just couldn’t breathe. It would close the trachea off. It would just fold over and collapse on itself.”