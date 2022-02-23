Cockerill will not seek reelection to city council

WAVERLY – Now that the deadline for incumbents to file for reelection has passed, it is clear there will be at least one new face on the Waverly City Council in 2023.

Incumbent Andrew Cockerill did not file for reelection for Ward 1 before the Feb. 15 deadline for persons already holding an elected office.

So far, one person has filed for the seat. David Jespersen of Waverly has put his name on the ballot to represent Ward 1.

In Ward 2, incumbent Abbey Pascoe of Waverly has filed for reelection. As of Feb. 18, she is the only name on the ballot.

Non-incumbents have until March 1 to file their candidacy.

District 145 Board of Education candidates on the ballot so far are only incumbents. Jessie Fountain Juniga has filed for reelection in Ward 1, while Scott Claycomb is seeking to retain his seat in Ward 3. Current Ward 5 Representative Chad Kendall has also filled out the necessary paperwork to see reelection.

No other candidates had filed for the Board of Education seats as of Feb. 18.