Cockerill will not seek reelection to city council

WAVERLY – Now that the deadline for incumbents to file for reelection has passed, it is clear there will be at least one new face on the Waverly City Council in 2023.
Incumbent Andrew Cockerill did not file for reelection for Ward 1 before the Feb. 15 deadline for persons already holding an elected office.
So far, one person has filed for the seat. David Jespersen of Waverly has put his name on the ballot to represent Ward 1.
In Ward 2, incumbent Abbey Pascoe of Waverly has filed for reelection. As of Feb. 18, she is the only name on the ballot.
Non-incumbents have until March 1 to file their candidacy.
District 145 Board of Education candidates on the ballot so far are only incumbents. Jessie Fountain Juniga has filed for reelection in Ward 1, while Scott Claycomb is seeking to retain his seat in Ward 3. Current Ward 5 Representative Chad Kendall has also filled out the necessary paperwork to see reelection.
No other candidates had filed for the Board of Education seats as of Feb. 18.
In county offices, only the incumbent, Rick Vest of Lincoln, has filed for the District 5 seat in the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. District 5 includes the northeast portion of Lancaster County, including Waverly, Davey and parts of Lincoln.
As of Feb. 18, the only contested county race in the Primary Election will be for the Lancaster County Public Defender’s office. Two Democrats, Kristi Egger and Joe Nigro, both of Lincoln, will vie for the party’s nomination to go forward to the General Election in November. No other candidates have filed.
In most of the other county races, the candidates who have filed as of Feb. 18 are from opposing political parties.
The deadline for incumbents to file for election was Feb. 18, while the deadline for non-incumbents is March 1. The Primary Election will be held May 10.
Voter registration deadlines are also coming up. April 22 is the deadline for voter registration forms to be postmarked or delivered to the election office. The final day for in-person voter registration is May 2.
Election for village boards of trustees or educational service units will be held during the General Election on Nov. 8. The deadline for filing for incumbents is July 15 and non-incumbents must file by Aug. 1.
