NORTH BEND – With the season hanging in the balance, the Class C-1 No. 10 Yutan girls basketball team secured a signature win by knocking off Class C-1 No. 4 Wahoo 46-38 in the C1-4 Subdistrict Tournament at North Bend on Feb. 14. The victory was revenge from a regular season matchup where the Chieftains lost at home to the Warriors by seven.

“Our girls really battled and I am proud of their effort,” Yutan Head Coach Clay Carlton said. “I thought in the second half we did a good job of moving the ball offensively and we hit some big shots.”

Yutan started the game on fire as they jumped out to a 6-0 lead. Four of the points in the early going came on a pair of layups from Laycee Josoff and Maura Tichota.

A few possessions later, Maura Tichota scored another bucket and Alyssa Husing hit a three from the top of the key. Scoring the only points for Wahoo on pair of threes in the quarter was Autumn Iversen.

Heading to the second, the Chieftains had an 11-6 edge over the Warriors.

After struggling to score in the first, Wahoo opened up the second with a three from Sammy Leu. Another triple, this time by Sarah Kolterman, and a bucket inside by Iversen put the Warriors up 14-13.

Wahoo increased their lead to five points with a pair of treys from Reagan Watts and Leu. A layup by Ava Lausterer made it 25-18 in favor of the Warriors at the break.

Early on in the third, Wahoo kept their lead at seven with four points from Leu. After that, Yutan started on the comeback trail with a layup by Josoff and a bucket by Mylee Tichota.

A three-pointer from Maura Tichota cut the Chieftains’ deficit to one possession at 32-29 going to the final frame.

It didn’t take long for Yutan to tie the game in fourth with another triple by Husing. Maura Tichota continued to have a hot hand as she knocked down a trey and Josoff made a layup to put Yutan in front 37-32.

Trailing by seven, Kolterman made a layup underneath while being fouled. The senior also connected on a free throw to pull the Warriors within four.

In the end, that was as close as Wahoo would get to regaining the lead as they went on to lose by eight points to Yutan.

Playing a big factor in the win for the Chieftains was their suffocating defense in the second half. After giving up 19 points in the second quarter to the Warriors, Yutan held Wahoo to just 13 points in the third and fourth quarters combined.

“I am just super proud of how the girls defended,” Carlson said. “They did a good job of keeping the Wahoo shooters in front and just played overall good defense. I am really proud of their effort after being down eight at halftime.”

The Chieftains shot 60% from the field while the Warriors made 36% of their shots. Yutan also pulled down 18 rebounds and Wahoo ended up with 15.

Leading the Chieftains with 15 points apiece were Maura Tichota and Josoff. Haley Kube and Husing dropped in six points each and Mylee Tichota finished with four.

Leu put up 13 points for the Warriors with three rebounds, two steals and one assist. Scoring 11 points was Iversen, Kolterman had nine, Watts ended up with three and Lausterer put up two.

Yutan lost to North Bend Central in the subdistrict finals 41-26 on Feb. 17. Mylee Tichota led the team with 10 points, followed by Kube with nine, Josoff with four and Husing with three.

Both Wahoo and Yutan qualified for the District Finals in Class C-1 as wildcards. The Warriors are the four seed and take on Battle Creek at home at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24. The Chieftains are seeded ninth and travel to Milford for a 7 p.m. game on the same day.