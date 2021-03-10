City officials looking for resident input on website redesign

If the city were to go through with constant updates to the website, Hummel also discussed the possibility of who will be making this updates. Because they are just at the beginning of website redesign, Hummel and Pascoe are still looking into how that would work.

“I mean we’re just on the front side of this looking at that whole thing,” Hummel said. “What is required to maintain this? How much employee input needs to happen?”

However, the main goals are transparency and providing a space for factual information, Pascoe said.

“Anybody can come to the website and see what’s going on with the city,” Pascoe said. “Get to council meetings, get to agenda, get to Camp Creek stuff going on. Today it’s not easy to do any of those kinds of things.”

While the current website still gets the job done, Hummel said the site is not an accurate description of what Waverly is today, which could be something that deters new community members from moving to Waverly.

“I think usability and ease of use is what’s lacking today,” Pascoe said.