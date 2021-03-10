City officials looking for resident input on website redesign

WAVERLY – A city’s website is a digital doorway to the happenings of the city.
This is something City Council Members Aaron Hummel and Abbey Pascoe have learned as they conduct research and gather input from residents to create a transparent, modern digital doorway for Waverly.
Pascoe and Hummel have also discovered it’s not that simple. Between looking at other city websites throughout the country and deciding if drop-down menus are preferred by residents, they are working through the complexities of website redesign.
“I think on the surface it seems very, very simple but then when you start diving in you’re like, oh, well what about this or this,” Hummel said.
Some of the avenues the two have looked into include having more updated information on the website, access to city council information and basic design concepts. With the variety of age groups in Waverly, Hummel and Pascoe have focused on which age group prefers drop downs, search menus or scrolling when on websites.
They have also considered websites versus phone applications and what information is important for residents to have access to. This could include upcoming events, city staff bios and alerts for weather and other information residents would want.
If the city were to go through with constant updates to the website, Hummel also discussed the possibility of who will be making this updates. Because they are just at the beginning of website redesign, Hummel and Pascoe are still looking into how that would work.
“I mean we’re just on the front side of this looking at that whole thing,” Hummel said. “What is required to maintain this? How much employee input needs to happen?”
However, the main goals are transparency and providing a space for factual information, Pascoe said.
“Anybody can come to the website and see what’s going on with the city,” Pascoe said. “Get to council meetings, get to agenda, get to Camp Creek stuff going on. Today it’s not easy to do any of those kinds of things.”
While the current website still gets the job done, Hummel said the site is not an accurate description of what Waverly is today, which could be something that deters new community members from moving to Waverly.
“I think usability and ease of use is what’s lacking today,” Pascoe said.
As of now, the quest to gather input from the community has not been fruitful.
“We haven’t gotten a lot of response,” Hummel said.
Hummel and Pascoe are currently calling for feedback from residents for the time being. To contact them, the two said to reach out via their city emails: AbbeyP@citywaverly.com and AaronH@citywaverly.com.
As Hummel and Pascoe continue working toward a modern, transparent doorway, they hope to get feedback from a variety of community members because in the end, the city website is for everyone’s use.
“I think it’s for the entire community,” Pascoe said. “It isn’t just young versus seasoned people. This is for everybody.”