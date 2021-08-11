City, county speak out about intersection

WAHOO – The City of Wahoo and the Saunders County Board of Supervisors have sent strongly worded resolutions to the state Department of Transportation regarding an intersection that is considered dangerous.
The resolution from Saunders County was approved on Aug. 3, while the Wahoo City Council approved a similar resolution on July 27.
Both entities are requesting that the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) look at ways to redesign the intersection of Highway 77/92 and Highway 109, where recent accidents have claimed the lives of five local residents, to increase safety.
On July 20, three siblings died in a collision at the intersection. Monica Chohon, 18, James Chohon, 11, and Andrew Chohon, 7, died attempting to cross Highway 77/92 heading south on Highway 109. Just months earlier, an accident on Sept. 25, 2020 claimed the life of Supervisor Larry Mach and his wife, Marty at that same intersection.
The resolution asks the NDOT to supply a written report on the intersection to include traffic counts, accident information and recommendations from a licensed traffic engineer on redesign possibilities.
The supervisors and city also request that the NDOT provide a written letter of action to address safety concerns and a timeline for action.
The resolution also notes that these tragedies affect all aspects of the community, including the volunteers and employees who are first responders in the community. It also mentioned that the deaths not only touched the lives of the victims’ families and friends, they were felt by the entire community.
The one difference between the resolutions adopted by the supervisors and the city council focused on the suggestion of using a roundabout at the intersection. The city council included the suggestion in its resolution, while the supervisors were not in favor of a roundabout, according to Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh.
The main emphasis of the resolutions was to support the efforts of community members who are demanding changes be made at the intersection and to that the NDOT respond. Waiting is not an option any longer when it comes to this situation, Dobesh said.
“I called a wholesaler who sells light poles. They could have them installed that afternoon,” he said during the Aug. 3 supervisors meeting.
