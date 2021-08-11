City, county speak out about intersection

WAHOO – The City of Wahoo and the Saunders County Board of Supervisors have sent strongly worded resolutions to the state Department of Transportation regarding an intersection that is considered dangerous.

The resolution from Saunders County was approved on Aug. 3, while the Wahoo City Council approved a similar resolution on July 27.

Both entities are requesting that the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) look at ways to redesign the intersection of Highway 77/92 and Highway 109, where recent accidents have claimed the lives of five local residents, to increase safety.

On July 20, three siblings died in a collision at the intersection. Monica Chohon, 18, James Chohon, 11, and Andrew Chohon, 7, died attempting to cross Highway 77/92 heading south on Highway 109. Just months earlier, an accident on Sept. 25, 2020 claimed the life of Supervisor Larry Mach and his wife, Marty at that same intersection.

The resolution asks the NDOT to supply a written report on the intersection to include traffic counts, accident information and recommendations from a licensed traffic engineer on redesign possibilities.

The supervisors and city also request that the NDOT provide a written letter of action to address safety concerns and a timeline for action.