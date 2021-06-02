City council recommends final plat for North Park’s new addition

WAVERLY – The Waverly City Council recommended approval of Anderson North Park’s eighth addition final plat during its meeting on May 25.

This addition would add 19 more homes to the subdivision in northern Waverly. This would include 14 homes along North 144th Street and five homes along Valentine Street.

Olsson’s Brandon Biba and Lizzy Potter both attended the meeting and were available to answer questions about the final plat during the public hearing.

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said that JEO, City Building Inspector and Zoning Administrator Mike Palm and Public Works Director and Street Superintendent Tracy Whyman have reviewed the plat as well.

She also mentioned that they did add a crossing on Valentine Street by Palm’s request.

“There should not be any issues moving forward,” Fisher said.

After closing the public hearing, the council considered and recommended approval of the plat unanimously along with the subdivision agreement and an agreement with Olsson for construction observation not to exceed $21,108.50.