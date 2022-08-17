City council notes: new water, sewer rates passed, new planning commission member, more

WAVERLY – The Waverly City Council on Aug. 9 approved the third readings of ordinances that will raise the city’s water and sewer rates, and the new rates will take effect on Oct. 1. The council first introduced the increases at its July 12 meeting, proposing a 4% increase to the city’s water rates and a .05% increase to the sewer rates.

The new rates were informed by a study conducted in 2019 by JEO Consulting Group that provides a five-year rate schedule for the city to follow. The new sewer rate, however, is a smaller change than the one recommended in the study – which suggested a 1% annual increase to the sewer rate. City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said Waverly’s sewer fund is in a manageable spot and did not warrant a higher rate increase.

Customers are charged base rates determined by the size of their water meters, and residential customers will see an additional charge of $3.52 per 1,000 gallons of water used. Commercial customers will be charged $5.02 per 1,000 gallons of water used.

In other city council news, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance to adopt a wellhead protection plan, which has been in the works since 2017. The plan originated from concerns in 2015 over higher levels of nitrates that were discovered in newly-constructed city wells.

The project was carried out with help from JEO, who since 2017 has studied the flow of groundwater and contaminants in the area through groundwater sampling, geologic drilling, groundwater modeling and the installation and monitoring of new wells. JEO and the city held a public workshop in 2020 with area farmers to provide information about water contamination prevention.

“It helped us really determine what areas are feeding our wells,” Fisher said. “So that’s why we want to be able to work with our agricultural partners in the area to help share as much information as we can about the appropriate use of nitrogen.”

Fisher said if the plan is adopted, the city would not have the power to regulate the use of nitrogen on farmland.

“Our only goal is to be able to share best management practices with everybody,” she said.

Such best management practices include soil and water sampling, fertilizer management and the use of cover crops to extract unused nitrogen and prevent soil erosion, according to a statement from JEO.

Fisher said enacting the wellhead protection plan also makes the city eligible for grant funding on water-related projects.

Also at the Aug. 9 meeting, the council approved the appointment of George Yesilcimen to the Waverly Planning Commission.

Yesilcimen is a Lincoln native, but he relocated to Waverly in 1996 and raised his children in the city. He said he does not have experience in the fields of planning and development, but Mayor Bill Gerdes said he selected Yesilcimen for the position because of his “meticulous” judgment.

“I think (Gerdes) is looking at the experience of being around town,” Yesilicimen said.

He said he would like to see economic growth in Waverly by bringing new businesses – particularly restaurants – to town.

“That way we don’t have to drive to Lincoln or Gretna for things like that,” he said. “I’m here to listen and try to give a viewpoint and try to help the town grow.”

Yesilcimen will take the place of Peter Olson, whose resignation from the planning commission was also approved at the city council’s Aug. 9 meeting. The planning commission is in the midst of updating the city’s comprehensive plan.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.