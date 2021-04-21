City council discusses potential suburban fire district

“That suggestion was given to them,” Hummel said. “What they choose to do with it is up to them.”

Gerdes expressed concern that the rural fire district wouldn’t push the idea of establishing an SFD and that Hummel and Fire Chief Jared Rains need to.

The needs study will look at the future of Waverly and potential facilities the city may need as it grows, Councilmember Andy Cockerill said. The possibility of a new fire station is just a portion of what this study will look at, Hummel said.

“It’s bigger than just the fire station,” Hummel said.

The RFP has not yet been written, but should be done by the council meeting on April 27. City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said when the RFP is completed, it will be added to the council’s agenda and, if approved, be sent out to engineering-type of firms to submit proposals to conduct the study. No money will be spent until they choose which firm the city wants to sign with.

In other business, the council voted on and approved the authorization of opening an account at First State Bank for the Aquatic Center construction and a $10,000 agreement for streetlight improvements on Woodstock Street from N 144th Street to N 148th Street.