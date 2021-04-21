City council discusses potential suburban fire district

WAVERLY – The Waverly City Council authorized the continuation of the creation of a request for proposal (RFP) related to a municipal facility needs study during the council’s meeting on April 13.
The study was budgeted to cost $25,000 and will focus on potential needs in the city as it grows and influxes. Mayor Bill Gerdes recommended to not approve this agenda item which spurred a discussion about the potential of developing a suburban fire district (SFD) in Waverly.
Council Member and City Emergency Services Coordinator Aaron Hummel went to the rural fire district board to discuss the establishment of a SFD recently. A SFD would mean that the city and rural fire district would have no jurisdiction over Waverly Fire and Rescue Department’s budget in the future, Gerdes said.
He also mentioned that the SFD would also control taxing in the district. Hummel said the SFD is driven by the rural fire district.
“I would recommend not approving this because we don’t know what requirements are for a fire district,” Gerdes said. “Nothing says that a suburban fire district would have to even build a station in Waverly. That’s my two cents.”
Hummel said that the suggestion of the SFD was a “tool for them to use because they believe they can’t raise any more taxes.”
“That suggestion was given to them,” Hummel said. “What they choose to do with it is up to them.”
Gerdes expressed concern that the rural fire district wouldn’t push the idea of establishing an SFD and that Hummel and Fire Chief Jared Rains need to.
The needs study will look at the future of Waverly and potential facilities the city may need as it grows, Councilmember Andy Cockerill said. The possibility of a new fire station is just a portion of what this study will look at, Hummel said.
“It’s bigger than just the fire station,” Hummel said.
The RFP has not yet been written, but should be done by the council meeting on April 27. City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said when the RFP is completed, it will be added to the council’s agenda and, if approved, be sent out to engineering-type of firms to submit proposals to conduct the study. No money will be spent until they choose which firm the city wants to sign with.
In other business, the council voted on and approved the authorization of opening an account at First State Bank for the Aquatic Center construction and a $10,000 agreement for streetlight improvements on Woodstock Street from N 144th Street to N 148th Street.
The council also tabled an engineering services agreement with Schemmer for the intersection of Amberly and Cannongate roads for $92,500. Cockerill motioned to table this agreement. Gerdes said they tabled it because the city would like to do more research on the costs of a roundabout versus putting in a traffic light.
“The engineers estimate to put that roundabout in is doubled in the last two years and is now at $1.3 million,” Gerdes said. “If we could put a traffic light in there, it would be roughly $250,000.”
This item will be tabled until the April 27 meeting which will be at the regularly scheduled time of 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 9875.