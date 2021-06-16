City council discusses meeting time change, recycling center costs

The month after Christmas, there were 34 cardboard container pickups which is well above the number of pickups for the other five months recorded in the chart. The cost for pickups between Dec. 21 and Jan. 28 were $4,600.90 which is almost double the costs for the other months documented. The second highest month in cost was April 23 through May 26 at $3,145.30.

Other issues related to the recycling site include the illegal dumping of non-recyclable materials and non-Waverly residents utilizing the center for their own recycling use. Since the transition from the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County overseeing the site, Waverly officials have been keeping track of how many containers are emptied each week.

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said on April 27 that the city fills about five containers of cardboard alone each week with pickups on Mondays and Fridays.

The council unanimously voted against breaking the contract with Quik Dump at the April 27 meeting. Both council member Aaron Hummel and Cockerill said during discussion they wanted to find a way to make it work.

Gerdes on the other hand said he felt like the city can’t continue to support the recycling center at the April 27 meeting.