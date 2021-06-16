City council discusses meeting time change, recycling center costs

WAVERLY – The Waverly City Council returned to the city offices for its meeting on June 8, after holding them at the VFW Post 9875 since July 2020 for social distancing purposes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council discussed altering the regular meeting time from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. Since the agenda item was only related to discussion, City Attorney Mark Fahleson said at the meeting on June 22 the council will consider a new ordinance changing the time of their meeting.
The council also had an update for expenses stemming from the recycling center. While there was no discussion on the topic, the chart provided in the agenda shows there have been 123 containers of cardboard, 27 containers of plastic-tin, aluminum and glass, six containers of newspaper and six containers of mixed paper emptied by Quik Dump Refuse between Dec. 3 and May 26.
The costs of the removal of recyclables from the containers total out to $17,646.50 for that six-month period. The city recycling budget for the entire year was $24,000 including the $1,800 monthly bill from Quik Dump.
On April 27, the council considered discontinuing their contract with Quik Dump due to the high expenses. Mayor Bill Gerdes said it costs about $95 per container of cardboard and that the city is looking at a $40,000 cost for the entire year.
The month after Christmas, there were 34 cardboard container pickups which is well above the number of pickups for the other five months recorded in the chart. The cost for pickups between Dec. 21 and Jan. 28 were $4,600.90 which is almost double the costs for the other months documented. The second highest month in cost was April 23 through May 26 at $3,145.30.
Other issues related to the recycling site include the illegal dumping of non-recyclable materials and non-Waverly residents utilizing the center for their own recycling use. Since the transition from the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County overseeing the site, Waverly officials have been keeping track of how many containers are emptied each week.
City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said on April 27 that the city fills about five containers of cardboard alone each week with pickups on Mondays and Fridays.
The council unanimously voted against breaking the contract with Quik Dump at the April 27 meeting. Both council member Aaron Hummel and Cockerill said during discussion they wanted to find a way to make it work.
Gerdes on the other hand said he felt like the city can’t continue to support the recycling center at the April 27 meeting.
“Recycling is an issue that everybody wants, but nobody wants to pay for,” Gerdes said in April.
No action was taken on the topic during the June 8 meeting.
During committee reports, Council Member Aaron Hummel informed the council that the Ash Hollow drainage project was estimated to be completed last week.
“The project is just to remove all the silt and all the extra dirt that has kind of washed into that Ash Hollow Creek over the last few years,” Hummel said in an interview in January.
Hummel said with Ash Hollow Creek being cleaned out and the dry dam in place, there won’t be as much sediment being deposited in the creek because of the dry dam’s ability to control the influx of water.
H.R. Bookstrom Construction, Inc. started on the project in March of this year after the city council accepted their bid of $82,670 during a meeting on Feb. 9.
Fisher said in February that the city has a budget of $250,000 for these ditch cleanout projects and that the Ash Hollow project will hit about $100,000 of the budget. This project is the biggest with several other small ones that will fall under the $250,000 budget.
In other business, the council also accepted a bid from Aero Fence Company for the replacement of fencing at Sharp Park. The bid cost was not to exceed $12,775.