City council changes time for meeting

WAVERLY – Waverly City Council meetings will no longer be at 7 p.m.

After suspending the three readings and approving the ordinance, the council will continue to meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at the city offices, but will meet an hour earlier at 6 p.m.

In other business, the council heard during public comments from Sami Oberg who has lived in Waverly 11 years. Oberg asked that speed bumps be installed on Quentin Street in the Anderson North Park area due to high levels of traffic and speeding.

“For some reason Quentin Street seems to be extremely popular for speeders,” she said.

Oberg said she’s always hearing neighbors yell at drivers to slow down since there are small children throughout the neighborhood including her own children.

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said they would have Public Works Director Tracy Whyman check out the area and that it would be a council decision. Mayor Bill Gerdes recommended Oberg call Lancaster County’s deputy dispatch via their non-emergency line for the time being.

“We get extra patrol the more you complain,” Gerdes said.