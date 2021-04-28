City council approves liquor license for Wahoo boutique

“I could see it as a real opportunity for growth in Wahoo,” she said.

Novak disagreed, saying the process is lengthy and requires a great deal of responsibility.

“I don’t foresee everyone wanting to run and jump and do this,” she said.

City Attorney Jovan Lausterer suggested the council consider amending the zoning regulations to create a conditional use permit for businesses like Novak’s that want to serve liquor but are not primarily a liquor establishment. Ferrell agreed, noting that with a conditional use permit, the city would have a chance to review the license on a regular basis.

Lausterer also said in speaking with the police chief it was also noted that the license holder should have liability insurance. After the public hearing closed, the council voted to recommend approval of the application for the liquor license with the stipulation that Novak obtain liquor liability insurance.

It was also noted during the meeting that the city council will resume meeting at City Hall beginning with the first meeting in May, and that the meeting nights will change from the second and third Thursdays of the month to the second and third Tuesdays.