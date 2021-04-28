City council approves liquor license for Wahoo boutique

WAHOO – After hearing from the owner, the Wahoo City Council agreed to recommend approval of a liquor license for a local store selling women’s clothing.
Last Thursday, the council reopened a public hearing to discuss an application for a Class I liquor license filed by Good Life Boutique owner Emily Novak.
The public hearing was opened during the April 8 council meeting, but was not closed because the council and Police Chief Bruce Ferrell wanted more information on the application.
Novak attended last Thursday’s meeting to provide that information. She said her intention in applying for the liquor license was to provide her customers with an “enjoyable experience” as they shop for clothing at her store.
Ferrell had expressed concern that with the liquor license, Good Life Boutique could become a full-fledged bar, opening until 2 a.m. to serve liquor to anyone, not just people who shop for clothes.
“We are a women’s boutique that wants to offer an amazing experience for our customers,” she told the council.
Ferrell said he talked to Novak’s business neighbors to discuss her application. Most did not even know it was happening, he said, but did not have any strong feelings against it.
The police chief also said he felt other businesses will want to have the same type of liquor license once word gets out about Good Life Boutique. Council Member Karen Boop agreed with Ferrell.
“I could see it as a real opportunity for growth in Wahoo,” she said.
Novak disagreed, saying the process is lengthy and requires a great deal of responsibility.
“I don’t foresee everyone wanting to run and jump and do this,” she said.
City Attorney Jovan Lausterer suggested the council consider amending the zoning regulations to create a conditional use permit for businesses like Novak’s that want to serve liquor but are not primarily a liquor establishment. Ferrell agreed, noting that with a conditional use permit, the city would have a chance to review the license on a regular basis.
Lausterer also said in speaking with the police chief it was also noted that the license holder should have liability insurance. After the public hearing closed, the council voted to recommend approval of the application for the liquor license with the stipulation that Novak obtain liquor liability insurance.
It was also noted during the meeting that the city council will resume meeting at City Hall beginning with the first meeting in May, and that the meeting nights will change from the second and third Thursdays of the month to the second and third Tuesdays.
The council began meeting at the Wahoo Public Library last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which required more space for social distancing between council members and the public. Now that restrictions have begun to lift, city officials feel it is safe to return to City Hall for meetings.