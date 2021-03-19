City council approves adding lighting to Hackberry Park field

WAHOO – Another ballfield at Hackberry Park will gain lights now that the Wahoo City Council has given its approval for an additional lighting project.

Wahoo Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Stuhr requested the project to add lights to field no. 5 as part of the ongoing improvement project at the softball and baseball complex. The council approved two resolutions regarding financing the project.

Stuhr told the council that donations will pay a portion of the project, including a $50,000 bequest from the Bill March family.

“We have $100,000 of private funding toward this particular piece of the project,” Stuhr told the council.

City Administrator Melissa Harrell said $150,000 will be used from the city’s half-cent local option sales tax revenue. The council also approved a resolution to borrow no more than $200,000 from First Bank of Nebraska to be paid over five years at an interest rate of 1.22%. The financing plan was publicly advertised and First Bank was awarded the contract.