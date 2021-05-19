City council appoints new clerk

WAVERLY – Long-time Waverly resident Megan Frye was appointed to the city clerk position by the Waverly City Council on May 11.

Frye was heartily welcomed by the council with Council Member Aaron Hummel teasing her about giving a speech.

“Does she have a speech prepared? Just kidding,” Hummel said laughing.

Council Member Andy Cockerill mentioned Frye being a long-time resident and Waverly High School graduate. City Attorney Mark Fahlson recalled Frye graduating with one of his children from WHS in 2000.

“It’s good to have you back,” Cockerill said.

Frye will be featured in a profile by The Waverly News in the May 27 edition.

In other action, the council approved just over $10,000 in improvements related to the disc golf course at Wayne Park. The council voted on a $4,610 bid from Dynamic Discs for general improvements and a $4,915 bid from Chris Farringer Concrete, LLC for concrete pads on the course.