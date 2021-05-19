City council appoints new clerk

WAVERLY – Long-time Waverly resident Megan Frye was appointed to the city clerk position by the Waverly City Council on May 11.
Frye was heartily welcomed by the council with Council Member Aaron Hummel teasing her about giving a speech.
“Does she have a speech prepared? Just kidding,” Hummel said laughing.
Council Member Andy Cockerill mentioned Frye being a long-time resident and Waverly High School graduate. City Attorney Mark Fahlson recalled Frye graduating with one of his children from WHS in 2000.
“It’s good to have you back,” Cockerill said.
Frye will be featured in a profile by The Waverly News in the May 27 edition.
In other action, the council approved just over $10,000 in improvements related to the disc golf course at Wayne Park. The council voted on a $4,610 bid from Dynamic Discs for general improvements and a $4,915 bid from Chris Farringer Concrete, LLC for concrete pads on the course.
The council also approved two agenda items related to the Waverly Drinking Water Protection Management Plan. The first was an agreement with JEO for $10,200 for additional services related to the plan. The second was an intergovernmental agreement with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) to receive grants funds.
City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said NDEE has agreed to pay for 90% of costs for the phase two of the plan. The grant would be $9,180.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce’s fireworks and parade on the weekend of July 4 will go on after the council voted on the use of Lawson Park for the fireworks and parade route.
Along with these agenda items, some street signs will be placed on North 130th Street along Highway 6 for the purpose of traffic regulation. Mayor Bill Gerdes said it was requested from Tractor Supply which is located on that corner.
“It’s definitely a peak time problem,” Fisher said. “It’s not a consistent problem.”
The council will next meet on May 25 and will hold a public hearing for the final plat of the Anderson North Park eighth edition subdivision, Fisher said during committee reports.