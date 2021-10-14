City Council accepts bid for North Highlands infrastructure

WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council approved a bid from a local contractor for infrastructure improvements in the North Highlands subdivision during the Oct. 5 council meeting.

The city received two bids for the work, which will include installation of sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water mains and paving roads in the new residential development, located on the city’s north side near the water tower.

Valley Corps provided a bid of $2,447,173 and indicated they would be able to start the project in the spring of 2022. ME Collins Contracting Co. of Wahoo submitted a bid of $1,838,444, which included a start date of Oct. 15, 2021.

In an email to City Administrator Melissa Harrell, Tyler Hevlin of JEO Consulting Group said the ME Collins bid is “under the opinion of probable costs” and in line with expectations for the project. He recommended the council accept the low bid.

The council took Hevlin’s suggestion and voted to accept the bid by ME Collins.

