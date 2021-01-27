City awarded $400K grant for planned aquatic center

One of those efforts has been a community fun run hosted by GWAFF for the Aquatic Center. Pascoe said discussions about a fun run have come up again and could be scheduled late spring or early summer of this year.

As of now, they are not looking into any other specific grants and have no other grant applications out. Pascoe said GWAFF will continue to fundraise, but would rather look into more grants.

“We don’t want to take money from community members,” Pascoe said. “We would rather apply for grants that we can get. I mean that’s that free money that they’re giving for these types of projects so anytime we can get a grant over a donation or something of course we would want that.”

Fisher said after speaking with a representative from Nebraska Game and Parks, the city is unable to enter any kind of construction projects until June 1, 2021 as a stipulation of the grant.

As of now, Fisher said the city has a conceptual design and was going to start with finalizing the design, but will hold off until they know all of the guidelines of the grant. She also spoke with the engineer on the project and was told that May of 2022 is still attainable for a completion date.