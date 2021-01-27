City awarded $400K grant for planned aquatic center

WAVERLY – Nebraska Game and Parks has selected the City of Waverly to receive a $400,000 grant for the new Aquatic Center coming to the city May 2022.
“(We feel) very, very happy, very blessed,” City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said. “That was very wonderful. It definitely helped to continue to project forward and make that gap funding that we still need a lot smaller.”
The budget for the Aquatic Center to go in Wayne Park is about $5.5 million, Fisher said. This grant will put the city at $3.9 million including the $3.5 million bond voted in during the 2020 Primary Election in May. With the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund (GWAFF) having raised about $700,000, the city will be about $900,000 shy of $5.5 million when the grant is factored in.
Abbey Pascoe, who is president of the advisory committee overseeing the Aquatic Center Fund, said the grant is very exciting and GWAFF is grateful for the opportunity.
“They see so much potential and excitement in this project that they were willing to give us $400,000,” Pascoe said. “It is just incredible.”
GWAFF began fundraising for the center in August of 2019 with the goal of raising $1 million by August of 2020 and $2 million by August 2021. Because of COVID-19, much of GWAFF’s efforts to fundraise have been hindered, Pascoe said.
One of those efforts has been a community fun run hosted by GWAFF for the Aquatic Center. Pascoe said discussions about a fun run have come up again and could be scheduled late spring or early summer of this year.
As of now, they are not looking into any other specific grants and have no other grant applications out. Pascoe said GWAFF will continue to fundraise, but would rather look into more grants.
“We don’t want to take money from community members,” Pascoe said. “We would rather apply for grants that we can get. I mean that’s that free money that they’re giving for these types of projects so anytime we can get a grant over a donation or something of course we would want that.”
Fisher said after speaking with a representative from Nebraska Game and Parks, the city is unable to enter any kind of construction projects until June 1, 2021 as a stipulation of the grant.
As of now, Fisher said the city has a conceptual design and was going to start with finalizing the design, but will hold off until they know all of the guidelines of the grant. She also spoke with the engineer on the project and was told that May of 2022 is still attainable for a completion date.
As GWAFF continues to fundraise, Pascoe said the grant will help to revitalize fundraising efforts.