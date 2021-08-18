City approves ordinance reorganization

WAVERLY – After three readings over the last three city council meetings, the Waverly City Council approved an ordinance to reorganize the city’s ordinances.
According to the minutes of the July 27 meeting, City Attorney Mark Fahleson said the intent of “the new code of ordinances is a complete reorganization of the existing ordinances and also adding additional ordinances pursuant to state law giving additional authority or restrictions placed upon cities of second class.”
Council members and city employees have also mentioned during this meeting that the reorganized code of ordinances will also be easier to manage and find certain things in the online version. As the city works to publish a new website, the ordinance code will be more accessible for Waverly citizens.
Along with approving the new code of ordinances, the council also made an amendment to the code after suspending the rules to skip the three readings for the increase in water and sewer rates for the city and thus approving both of those ordinances.
Council Member Aaron Hummel was the sole member to vote against suspending the rules to skip the three readings in order to give residents an opportunity to come and speak to the council about the water and sewer rates.
Council Member Andy Cockerill explained that the reason for suspending the three readings and the amendment stems from the need to include the updated rates in the new code of ordinances.
“We’re trying to update without having a bunch of amendments in our new ordinance package coming out which will be coming online,” Cockerill said. “It’s not something we like to do all the time but I understand the need for that too, rather than amending our ordinances
right off the bat.”
In other action, the council approved a 1% increase to the authority to spend for the restricted funds within the budget. This action is something Waverly has “historically” done each year during budget time, City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said.
“This does not raise the levy,” Fisher said. “All it does is raise the restricted funds that we are able to have. Restricted funds are the property taxes, local sales taxes and those funds that we use to pay off bonds.”
“It basically just raises our cap,” Cockerill said.
The council also voted on a resolution to close down Guildford Street between Highway 6 and 140th Street for an upcoming car and bike show on Aug. 29. The council approved it with the condition that event organizer Taren Kosmicki who spoke at the meeting would provide written consent from surrounding businesses to have this event.
For more information on the car and bike show, read the article in this edition of The Waverly News.
The council will next meet on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at the city offices.
Reach The Waverly News staff at news@newswaverly.com.