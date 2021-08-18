City approves ordinance reorganization

WAVERLY – After three readings over the last three city council meetings, the Waverly City Council approved an ordinance to reorganize the city’s ordinances.

According to the minutes of the July 27 meeting, City Attorney Mark Fahleson said the intent of “the new code of ordinances is a complete reorganization of the existing ordinances and also adding additional ordinances pursuant to state law giving additional authority or restrictions placed upon cities of second class.”

Council members and city employees have also mentioned during this meeting that the reorganized code of ordinances will also be easier to manage and find certain things in the online version. As the city works to publish a new website, the ordinance code will be more accessible for Waverly citizens.

Along with approving the new code of ordinances, the council also made an amendment to the code after suspending the rules to skip the three readings for the increase in water and sewer rates for the city and thus approving both of those ordinances.

Council Member Aaron Hummel was the sole member to vote against suspending the rules to skip the three readings in order to give residents an opportunity to come and speak to the council about the water and sewer rates.