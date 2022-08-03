Chvatal and Sabatka help Red to victory in NCA All-Star Game

LINCOLN- In a game that featured mostly Class A and B players, recent Bishop Neumann graduates Mary Chvatal and Macy Sabatka showed they belong to play on the same field as them in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Softball Game at Nebraska’s Bowlin Stadium on July 27. Chvatal’s two RBIs and one run scored and Sabatka’s three scoreless innings pitched helped the Red Team defeat the Blue Team 8-7.

“It was cool to relax and take a little pressure off the game, but also neat to see everybody’s competitive spirit come out in the end,” Chvatal said. “That’s kinda why everybody plays at this point. It’s for that competitive nature we have. It was fun to be a part of it and make a difference coming from a small Class C girl getting to play with a bunch of big Class A and B girls.”

Sabatka and Chvatal were one of five other pairs of teammates who got to play together in the game on Nebraska’s softball diamond. It was an experience that both were glad to be able to share.

“It was definitely a very cool experience and it didn’t really hit me till after the game that I was playing with the best of the best,” Sabatka said. “It was just special to get to play one last time as Bishop Neumann and get to play with Mary as well.”

In the game, Sabatka made her first appearance on the mound in the bottom of the fourth with the Red Team trailing 4-0. The Blue squad got one runner to third, but Sabatka was able to do her job and keep them off the board.

Heading back out in the fifth, the Red Team went with Sabatka once again. She was even better the second time around on the mound with two strikeouts as she held the Blue Team to another zero on the board.

“My goal when I went out there was to do my job the best that I can,” Sabatka said. “The hitters I was up against were phenomenal and just the power they have is crazy. Going from Class C to Class A hitters definitely intimidated me a little bit, but I just realized that I had the best of the best behind me as well.”

After two solid innings of pitching from Sabatka, the Red Team’s offense finally came alive in the top of the sixth. With the score 4-2, Atiana Rodriguez of Bellevue East drove in three runs with an inside the park homer to make it 5-4 in favor of the Red.

That lead stood for the Red until the bottom of the seventh when Daisey Lowther of Bennington hit a three run shot to put the Blue Team back up 7-5.

In the top of the ninth, the Red Team was threatening to score with runners on the corner. Chvatal stepped up to the plate and showed her hitting abilities with a single to center that scored two and tied the game.

She came around to score on a hit from Rodriguez that gave the Red Team a one run lead.

With the game on the line, the Red Team went with Sabatka to close the game out. She had no problems setting down the Blue Team in order and securing the win for the Red squad.

It was one last win for the duo that will always have the bond and connection of what they were able to do over the last for years for the Cavaliers.

“In October of last year we thought it would be the last time we get to play together, face each other, or step on the diamond together,” Chvatal said. “It was cool to be able to laugh and bond again over the practices and again on the field.”

The next chapter in the softball journey for Chvatal is playing at Nebraska-Kearney and Sabatka is headed just down the road to Beatrice to play at Southeast Community College.