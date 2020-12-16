Christmas parade planned for local care facilities

WAHOO – A local woman who knows what it means to be homebound due to COVID-19 has organized a lighted parade to bring Christmas to the elderly and homebound in the community.

Amy Anderson of Wahoo has organized a Christmas Parade to be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday. She is hoping plenty of people decorate their vehicles with Christmas lights to bring the holiday to spirit to those who can’t get out during the pandemic.

“We wanted to bring cheer to the nursing homes residents, the sick and the homebound. “It’s my way of giving back to all the people who can’t get out and see all the Christmas decorations,” said Anderson, who is still recovering from a bout with COVID-19 and has been quarantined at home for two weeks.

The route will take the parade past Liberty House, South Haven, Saunders House and the Saunders Medical Center Long Term Care facility. The parade will start at the parking lot at SMC. Anderson said participants should meet there at 4:45 p.m.

The Wahoo Police Department is planning to lead the parade and there may be some “surprise guests,” Anderson said.

Anderson isn’t sure how many vehicles will show up for the parade.

“Hopefully there will be way more than I’m expecting,” she said.